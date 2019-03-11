Log in
Royal Air Maroc grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after Ethiopian crash

0
03/11/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

Rabat (Reuters) - Morocco's national carrier Royal Air Maroc has temporarily grounded a Boeing 737 MAX 8 following the fatal crash of the same type of aircraft in Ethiopia, an official said on Monday.

An Ethiopian Airlines MAX 8 crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Royal Air Maroc on Sunday grounded its only MAX 8 in use and will not fly it until Boeing completes investigations into the aircraft type.

The grounding would not affect the airline's operations, the official said, adding that it has a second MAX 8 which is not yet in service.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Susan Fenton)

Stocks treated in this article : Safran, Boeing Company (The), General Electric Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.24% 400.3082 Delayed Quote.31.02%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 3.86% 9.96 Delayed Quote.26.55%
SAFRAN -1.67% 117.55 Real-time Quote.13.43%
