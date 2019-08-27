Log in
Russian Lessor to Sue Boeing Over 737 MAX Grounding : Interfax

08/27/2019 | 06:18am EDT

By Trefor Moss

Russian aircraft leasing firm Avia Capital Services is suing Boeing Co. (BA), seeking to cancel an order for 737 MAX jets, the Interfax news agency said Tuesday.

The subsidiary of Russian state aviation organization Rostec has 35 MAX jets on order, but has filed for damages with the Boeing jet having been grounded since March following two deadly crashes.

Avia cited "Boeing's negligence" and the "concealment of important information" in a lawsuit filed with the Chicago District Court, according to Interfax, confirming an earlier report by the Financial Times.

Boeing did not immediately respond to questions. The company is targeting a fourth-quarter return to flight for the 737 MAX following software fixes.

Write to Trefor Moss at Trefor.Moss@wsj.com

