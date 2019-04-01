Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi ban on Boeing MAX flights to continue for near future: minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:33am EDT
The angle of attack sensor is seen on a 737 Max aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has no immediate plans to allow Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to operate in the kingdom, its transport minister said on Monday, as state airline flyadeal potentially reconsiders an order for the jets.

Boeing's top-selling MAX has been grounded globally since last month after two fatal crashes involving the same model in five months, the first in Indonesia in October and another on March 10 in Ethiopia.

"There were no 737 MAX flying in the kingdom at the time and there aren’t plans for them to be back in the near future," minister Nabeel al-Amudi told reporters at an aviation conference in Riyadh.

Budget carrier flyadeal has said its waiting until investigations into the two crashes are completed before deciding if it proceeds with an order for 30 MAX jets.

The order, which includes purchasing operations for 20 more of the same aircraft, is worth $5.9 billion at list prices, according to Boeing.

Attention has focused on the anti-stall system, which is believed to have repeatedly forced the nose lower in at least one of the crashes. The system pushes the plane’s nose down if it believes it is ascending at too steep an angle.

Boeing last week said it had reprogrammed software on its 737 MAX to prevent erroneous data from triggering an anti-stall system.

Saudi Arabia will follow the global aviation industry in any recertification of the MAX, Amudi said.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alison Williams/Keith Weir)

By Stephen Kalin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.86% 381.42 Delayed Quote.18.27%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.01% 9.99 Delayed Quote.31.97%
SAFRAN 0.45% 122.8 Real-time Quote.15.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
05:33aSAUDI BAN ON BOEING MAX FLIGHTS TO C : minister
RE
05:28aBOEING : Norwegian Air CEO to visit Boeing, discuss MAX aircraft grounding
RE
05:28aETHIOPIAN CRASH COULD BE LARGEST NON : Willis Re
RE
04:45aBOEING : Pakistan breaks ground for China-funded New Gwadar Int`l Airport
AQ
03:55aP I A C A : PIA begins preparations for its Hajj operations
AQ
03:35aBOEING : Suspicions of Bribery Cast Shadow Over Airbus
AQ
02:57aBOEING : Tensions Over Boeing Crash Report
DJ
03/31BOEING : Don't Leave Safety Of Planes In The Hands Of Their Makers
AQ
03/31BOEING : Don't leave safety of planes in the hands of makers
AQ
03/31BOEING : Arab women seeking larger role in ME aviation sector
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,28
P/E ratio 2020 15,12
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)18.27%215 305
AIRBUS SE40.42%102 673
DASSAULT AVIATION8.68%12 260
TEXTRON10.15%11 847
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 312
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD25.13%4 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About