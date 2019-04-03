Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigating The Boeing Company's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – BA

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and
consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain
directors and officers of The Boeing Company (“Boeing” or the “Company”)
(NYSE: BA) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its
If you are a Boeing shareholder, you are encouraged to
contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional
information at (844) 818-6982.
Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Boeing’s board of
directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (i) the Company’s new 737 MAX 8 automated
stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; (ii)
Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely
reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions; and (iii) as a result,
the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at
all relevant times.
On October 29, 2018, a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet operated by the Indonesian
airline, Lion Air, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all passengers
and crew. On November 12, 2018, post-market, the Wall Street Journal
published an article, entitled “Boeing Withheld Information on 737
Model, According to Safety Experts and Others,” citing “safety experts
involved in the investigation, as well as midlevel [Federal Aviation
Administration] officials” and reporting that Boeing “withheld
information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control
feature suspected of playing a role in last month's fatal Lion Air jet
crash[.]” Over the 11 days following the publication of the Wall
Street Journal article, Boeing’s stock price fell a total of $44.71
per share, or roughly 12.5%, to close at $312.32 per share on November
23, 2018.
On March 10, 2019, 157 people perished after an Ethiopian
Airlines-operated Boeing 737 Max 8 model airplane crashed in Addis
Ababa, Ethiopia, shortly after take-off. In the wake of the crash,
regulators around the globe, including the Federal Aviation
Administration, grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 jets.
On March 11, 2019, Boeing’s stock price fell $22.65, or over 5%, to
close at $399.89. Federal investigators are looking into whether Boeing
provided incomplete or misleading information about the 737 MAX aircraft
to U.S. air-safety regulators and customers.
