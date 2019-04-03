Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigating The Boeing Company's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – BA

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of The Boeing Company (“Boeing” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BA) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders. If you are a Boeing shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Boeing’s board of directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s new 737 MAX 8 automated stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; (ii) Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 29, 2018, a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet operated by the Indonesian airline, Lion Air, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all passengers and crew. On November 12, 2018, post-market, the Wall Street Journal published an article, entitled “Boeing Withheld Information on 737 Model, According to Safety Experts and Others,” citing “safety experts involved in the investigation, as well as midlevel [Federal Aviation Administration] officials” and reporting that Boeing “withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in last month's fatal Lion Air jet crash[.]” Over the 11 days following the publication of the Wall Street Journal article, Boeing’s stock price fell a total of $44.71 per share, or roughly 12.5%, to close at $312.32 per share on November 23, 2018.

On March 10, 2019, 157 people perished after an Ethiopian Airlines-operated Boeing 737 Max 8 model airplane crashed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, shortly after take-off. In the wake of the crash, regulators around the globe, including the Federal Aviation Administration, grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 jets.

On March 11, 2019, Boeing’s stock price fell $22.65, or over 5%, to close at $399.89. Federal investigators are looking into whether Boeing provided incomplete or misleading information about the 737 MAX aircraft to U.S. air-safety regulators and customers.

What You Can Do

If you are a Boeing shareholder, you may have legal claims against the Company’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

