Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts: FAA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 03:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked at the Boeing Factory in Renton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday some Boeing Co 737 MAX and NG planes may have parts that were improperly manufactured and that it will require their replacement, the latest issue to hit the world's largest plane maker.

The FAA said up to 148 leading edge slat tracks manufactured by a Boeing sub-tier supplier are affected and cover 133 NG and 179 MAX aircraft worldwide. The FAA said a complete failure of a leading edge slat track would not result in the loss of the aircraft, but a failed part could cause aircraft damage in flight.

Slats are movable panels that extend along the front of the wing during takeoffs and landings to provide additional lift. The tracks are built into the wing.

The 737 MAX was grounded globally in March following a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash after a similar Lion Air disaster in Indonesia in October. The two crashes together killed 346 people.

Chicago-based Boeing has yet to submit a software upgrade to the FAA as it works to get approval to end the grounding of the 737 MAX. Boeing did not immediately comment on Sunday.

The FAA said Boeing has identified groups of both 737 NG and 737 MAX airplane serial numbers on which these suspect parts may have been installed, including 32 NG and 33 MAX in the United States. The affected parts "may be susceptible to premature failure or cracks resulting from the improper manufacturing process," the FAA said.

The FAA will issue an Airworthiness Directive to require Boeing's service actions to identify and remove the parts from service, and operators will be required to perform this action within 10 days.

An FAA spokesman said the issue should not delay Boeing's planned submission of a software update and training revisions, but it is still not clear when that will be submitted.

The FAA has said it has no timetable for ending the grounding of the airplane, while Boeing said last month it had completed its software upgrade but was still working to address information requests from the FAA before it can schedule a certification test flight and submit final certification documentation.

Acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell told reporters on May 23 in Texas after a meeting with more than 30 international air regulators that the agency had not decided yet on training requirements.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
04:04pBOEING : Service Bulletin on 737 Slat Tracks
PU
03:46pSOME BOEING 737 MAX PLANES MAY HAVE : Faa
RE
05:57aAIRBUS : Global airlines slash profit forecast on protectionism fears
RE
03:53aAIRBUS : close to deal to sell A330neo to Virgin Atlantic - sources
RE
03:17aBOEING : Airlines want joint lifting of 737 MAX ban, but EU cautious
RE
02:21aAirbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over subsidy row
RE
01:12aBuyers of Boeing's Newest Jet Fear Delays
DJ
06/01BOEING : EU reserves right to take own decisions on Boeing 737 MAX
RE
06/01BOEING : Airlines to Consider Path to Resuming Boeing 737 MAX Flights
DJ
05/31PAUL ALLEN : Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - s..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 101 B
EBIT 2019 11 272 M
Net income 2019 9 858 M
Debt 2019 5 898 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 20,15
P/E ratio 2020 14,03
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 192 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 421 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)8.49%192 200
AIRBUS SE36.80%99 816
TEXTRON0.33%10 544
DASSAULT AVIATION-7.69%10 369
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 691
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD11.62%3 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About