Southwest Airlines readies Hawaii flights in West Coast push

0
03/01/2019 | 07:30pm EST
Southwest Airlines planes are seen at LAX airport in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co will soon begin flying to Hawaii from California, as part of the budget-friendly carrier's push to boost leisure travel from the West Coast, an executive said on Friday.

Southwest's new service will include inner-island travel in direct competition to Hawaiian Airlines, as well as a combination of flights from Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego and San Jose to four destinations in Hawaii.

Southwest, already a go-to airline for many travelers within California with over 60-percent market share, has been trying to expand its West Coast leisure portfolio under a growth drive that has also included new flights to Mexico.

"Hawaii allows us to give more leisure options to our customers on the West Coast, which has been heavy on the business side," Andrew Watterson, chief revenue officer for Southwest, said in a phone interview.

That contrasts with Southwest's portfolio on the East Coast of the United States, where it has built a reputation as a low-cost carrier for leisure destinations in Florida from cities in the U.S. Northeast.

The Hawaii launch comes later than Southwest had hoped after a partial U.S. government shutdown earlier in the year delayed the certification process needed for new over-ocean flights.

As a result, the Dallas-based carrier missed a key booking window for travel to the Hawaiian islands, which Watterson said passengers tend to reserve months in advance, rather than days or weeks.

This means Southwest will have to offer lower-than-average introductory fares through mid-June to stimulate passenger traffic.

"After that we'll have the traditional Southwest low fares in the subsequent booking period," Watterson said.

While the government over-water certification opens the door for other long-haul flights for Southwest, Watterson said the plan is to focus on Hawaii for the time being, noting that there is no extra aircraft right now to service new routes.

Southwest will begin flying to Hawaii with its Boeing 737-800 NG planes and plans to switch to 737-MAX 8 aircraft later this year, he said.

The launch comes as Southwest grapples with a bitter labor dispute with its mechanics union that has led to a spike in out-of-service aircraft, forcing flight cancellations and delays.

Southwest's shares closed 3 percent lower on Friday, giving up gains booked a day earlier which were fueled by speculation that Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway, the carrier's second largest shareholder, could be looking to acquire the airline.

Southwest and Berkshire declined to comment on the rumor.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, editing by G Crosse)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.15% 440.62 Delayed Quote.35.02%
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. -0.44% 29.62 Delayed Quote.12.65%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -3.03% 54.34 Delayed Quote.20.57%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,87
P/E ratio 2020 17,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Capitalization 249 B
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)35.02%248 571
AIRBUS SE35.30%100 278
DASSAULT AVIATION22.31%13 987
TEXTRON18.98%12 743
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.81%4 422
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD24.84%4 105
