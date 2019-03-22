Log in
SpiceJet seeks planes from other sources after India grounds 737 MAX fleet

03/22/2019 | 05:47am EDT
Man looks out through a window with an advertisement of SpiceJet Airline, on a commercial building in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - India's SpiceJet Ltd said on Friday it was in talks will lessors globally to induct aircraft, in an effort to fill a gap after the grounding of its MAX fleet.

The airline was forced to ground its 12 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 planes by India's aviation watchdog due to safety concerns after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people earlier this month.

The low-cost carrier could also benefit from cash-strapped Jet Airways being forced to ground planes, and is in talks with lessors to lease some of those aircraft, a person with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters earlier this week.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.92% 372.7 Delayed Quote.15.57%
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD -4.67% 218.55 End-of-day quote.-21.23%
SPICEJET LTD 16.38% 91.65 End-of-day quote.0.83%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 655 M
Net income 2019 12 495 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 16,86
P/E ratio 2020 14,79
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)15.57%210 382
AIRBUS SE41.21%104 526
DASSAULT AVIATION14.21%13 331
TEXTRON12.76%12 022
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 247
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.19%4 141
