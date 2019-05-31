TEN-DAY REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors 10 Days Remain to Move For Lead Plaintiff

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities, and eighty attorneys around the country, reminds investors in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) of the upcoming June 10, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline.

Hagens Berman filed the first class action complaint Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No. 19-cv-02394, on April 9, 2019 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing securities during the expanded Class Period (between January 8, 2019 and May 8, 2019) and suffered substantial losses you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BA

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's prosecution of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

BA@hbsslaw.com.

According to Hagens Berman's complaint, Defendants intentionally misled investors in part by concealing (1) critical facts concerning Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, including the fact that Boeing designed and sold as "extras" or "optional features" safety features designed to prevent accidents such as the Lion Air and Ethiopian Air crashes, and (2) Boeing's conflict of interest resulting from having delegated authority from the FAA over the 737 Max MCAS safety analysis.

"Among other things, we're focused on recovering the enormous losses suffered by Boeing investors, the extent to which Defendants may have publicly misstated reportedly internally-known risks posed by Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and whether Defendants may have engaged in improper accounting," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Boeing should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BA@hbsslaw.com.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

