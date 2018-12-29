Log in
The Last 747: Airlines Dump the Jumbo Jet, -2-

12/29/2018 | 06:15am CET

Emirates President Tim Clark says that without big planes, the growth of air traffic will be constrained by airports that are reaching their limits for takeoff and landings slots. Dubai is building a huge, five-runway airport designed to eventually handle 250 million passengers a year.

"In the end, you are forced into a higher gauge of aircraft," he says.

That isn't the way other airlines are thinking. At an airfield near Tarbes in southern France, about 70 miles from where the A380 superjumbo made its maiden voyage 13 years ago, one of those planes is parked on the tarmac.

Singapore Airlines decided to stop using the plane, which is owned by Dr. Peters Group, a private company that finances aircraft. After looking for a new customer, the owner has decided to sell the plane for parts.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

