Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)


    
Trump set to name former Delta executive to head FAA: sources

03/19/2019 | 04:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands guard outside the FAA air traffic control center in Aurora, Illinois

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected nominate former Delta Air Lines executive Steve Dickson to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as early as Tuesday, two people briefed on the matter said.

Reuters reported on March 8 that Trump was expected to soon nominate Dickson, who retired after 27 years at Delta BA.N in October as senior vice president of global flight operations, to run the 45,000-employee agency that oversees U.S. airspace.

The FAA is facing questions over its certification of the Boeing 737 MAX that has been involved in two fatal crashes since October. Last year, Reuters and other outlets reported that Trump was considering his longtime personal pilot, John Dunkin, to lead the FAA.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)
