U.S. Industrial Production Declined in January

02/14/2020 | 09:31am EST

By Sarah Chaney and David Harrison

U.S. industrial output fell in January, driven down by unseasonably warm temperatures and weaker aircraft production at Boeing.

Industrial production, a measure of factory, mining and utility output, decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in January from the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Friday, matching economists' expectations.

Utility production dropped 4% last month, with electric and natural gas utilities falling 3.2% and 7.7%, respectively, as Americans cut back on their energy consumption during a warmer-than-usual January.

Manufacturing output, the biggest component of industrial production, ticked down 0.1% in January from a month earlier. That reflected a 7.4% decrease in aerospace production as Boeing "significantly slowed production of civilian aircraft," the Fed said.

Excluding the production of aircraft and parts, factory output was up 0.3%, offering signs of improvement. Manufacturing production was flat in the latter half of 2019 after declining earlier last year.

The U.S. is a service-oriented economy, meaning manufacturing accounts for a small share of gross domestic product. Still, the sector is highly sensitive to swings in global demand, making it an important indicator of broader economic shifts.

U.S. economic growth expanded at a moderate pace last year. While consumer spending has been strong, business investment and trade have been on shaky footing.

Capacity utilization, which reflects how much industries are producing compared to what they could potentially produce, decreased by 0.3 percentage point to 76.8% in January.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com and David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-20 0930ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 92 302 M
EBIT 2020 6 560 M
Net income 2020 4 264 M
Debt 2020 26 795 M
Yield 2020 2,39%
P/E ratio 2020 45,4x
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,87x
Capitalization 193 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 356,90  $
Last Close Price 342,82  $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)6.66%193 060
AIRBUS SE1.78%112 794
TEXTRON10.27%10 957
DASSAULT AVIATION-8.29%9 680
AVICOPTER PLC-12.39%3 532
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 446
