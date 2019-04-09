Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Says Jet-Tariffs Threat Isn't Tied to Broad EU Trade Push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

By William Mauldin and Josh Zumbrun

The Trump administration sought to play down the broader significance of a new plan to impose tariffs on $11.2 billion in imports from the European Union, saying the move is part of a distinct dispute over aviation subsidies rather than an effort to apply pressure in fraught negotiations toward a possible EU trade deal.

The effort to ease tensions Tuesday comes after the U.S. trade representative's office said late Monday in a statement that it would begin a process that could end in tariffs on EU products, part of retaliation that could be allowed under a dispute at the World Trade Organization between U.S.-based Boeing Co. and Europe's Airbus SE.

"This dispute has been in litigation at the WTO for over 14 years and therefore is not tied to separate trade matters," a U.S. trade official said late Tuesday morning. "The United States and the EU have always sought to compartmentalize issues in our relationship where we can and to cooperate while we strongly promote our respective interests in WTO dispute settlement or elsewhere."

Some market participants had blamed trade jitters for at least part of a decline in U.S. stocks on Tuesday morning.

The Trump administration has previously imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum, and President Trump has threatened similar duties on EU cars.

In a tweet greeting the aviation-related tariffs Tuesday, Mr. Trump said that "the EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years."

The move toward potential new tariffs comes at a sensitive time, with EU officials seeking an official mandate from the bloc's member states to negotiate a trade agreement with the U.S. that would lower tariffs on a range of goods.

U.S. officials and lawmakers want the talks to include agricultural goods, hoping to boost sales of U.S. farm products to the EU market. But Mr. Trump and EU President Jean-Claude Juncker last year said the talks would focus on industrial tariffs; France and other farm-rich EU countries don't want to open up their market to competing U.S. farm goods produced in a different manner.

The timing of the move on the airplane-related tariffs suggests they could be used as leverage with the Europeans, especially given Mr. Trump's previous playbook of imposing or threatening tariffs to accelerate negotiations.

"What better time to turn up the heat using one of the president's favorite trade weapons," said Chris Krueger, of the Cowen Washington Research Group that analyzes Washington policies for investors.

Trade experts following the U.S.-EU confrontation worry that it could easily escalate, even as the Trump administration works with China to strike a deal that would end a trade war with Beijing. Still, the latest salvo is generally seen as an example of the Trump administration playing tough on trade rather than trying to sour talks between top officials.

"The trade talks are on a separate track, and I don't think how the Boeing/Airbus case plays out will make much difference," said Bill Reinsch, senior trade expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The preliminary list that the U.S. released on Monday includes about $23.8 billion in U.S. imports from the EU, so Washington would have to impose tariffs of 47% on those products -- led by aerospace goods -- to generate the $11.2 billion in tariffs it is seeking, according to an analysis from the Panjiva research group.

The amount of tariffs the U.S. will seek to levy in the aviation case is subject to arbitration at the WTO, with a decision expected this summer, the office of Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, said Monday. "In order to act immediately when the WTO issues its findings, the administration is initiating preparations now," the U.S. trade official said Tuesday.

Write to William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com and Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.86% 118.5 Real-time Quote.43.81%
AIRBUS SE -1.79% 118.6 End-of-day quote.44.19%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.44% 369.12 Delayed Quote.21.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:30pBOEING : Delivers 149 Commercial Planes, 60 Others
AQ
03:30pBoeing 737 MAX Deliveries Fell in March -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:22pU.S. Says Jet-Tariffs Threat Isn't Tied to Broad EU Trade Push
DJ
03:10pBOEING : records zero new MAX orders following global groundings
RE
03:07pBOEING : records zero new MAX orders following global groundings
RE
02:03pBoeing 737 MAX Deliveries Fell in March -- Update
DJ
01:03pBOEING : FAA Review Panel to Include Foreign Regulators -Reuters
DJ
12:44pBoeing quarterly orders halve, deliveries fall 19 percent on MAX groundings
RE
12:42pTariff threats, global growth jitters trip up Britain's main index
RE
12:41pAmerican trims quarterly revenue forecast on grounded jets, total cost unknow..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 107 B
EBIT 2019 12 975 M
Net income 2019 11 590 M
Debt 2019 6 373 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 19,60
P/E ratio 2020 15,93
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 428 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)21.53%221 237
AIRBUS SE43.81%105 583
DASSAULT AVIATION12.07%12 695
TEXTRON11.89%12 034
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 429
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD7.63%4 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About