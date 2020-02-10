Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Transportation Dept. IG to audit FAA pilot training requirements after Boeing 737 MAX crashes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

The U.S. Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General said on Monday it will audit Federal Aviation Administration pilot training requirements for U.S. and foreign air carriers after two deadly crashes of Boeing's 737 MAX.

The audit will also review international civil aviation authorities’ requirements for carriers' pilot training regarding the use of flight deck automation.

Pilots have been harshly critical of Boeing's decision not to disclose details of a new automation system - known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS - that has been linked to both fatal crashes.

The Inspector General cited a report by Indonesia's Lion Air that "responses to erroneous activations of MCAS contributed to the crash, raising international concerns about the role of pilot training."

The report said Boeing’s safety assessment assumed pilots would respond within three seconds of a system malfunction. But on the fatal flight and one that experienced the same problem the previous evening, it took both crews about eight seconds to respond.

Boeing declined to comment on the new review.

Boeing has proposed new simulator training for pilots on a series of scenarios before they are allowed to resume 737 MAX flights.

The MAX is not expected to be freed to fly until late April at the earliest. In March, the department's IG said it would audit the FAA's certification of the Boeing 737 MAX.

The Trump administration on Monday proposed an additional $30 million (23.2 million pounds) in it 2021 budget "to improve aviation oversight, following recommendations from the Boeing 737 MAX investigations."

The funding would support 13 new full-time positions for the creation of an office mandated by Congress to oversee the FAA's delegation of some certification tasks to Boeing and other planemakers. The FAA would also use some of the funds for data collection and for "technological advances that we use to assess safety data," Deputy FAA Administrator Dan Elwell said.

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:01pBOEING : NASA commits to returning astronauts to the moon by 2024
AQ
11:33aBOEING : Bell Boeing Delivers First V-22 for U.S. Navy's Aircraft Carriers
PU
11:01aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Ships its 1000th Boeing 787 Dreamliner Composi..
AQ
09:25aAirline growth hit as virus depletes Singapore Airshow
RE
09:22aAirline growth hit as virus depletes Singapore Airshow
RE
08:23aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Ships its 1000th Boeing 787 Dreamliner Composi..
AQ
05:56aBOEING : Australia Completes First Loyal Wingman Fuselage
AQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:28aIsrael's Elbit Systems wins $136 million in contracts in Asia-Pacific
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 92 829 M
EBIT 2020 6 732 M
Net income 2020 4 328 M
Debt 2020 26 795 M
Yield 2020 2,43%
P/E ratio 2020 43,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
EV / Sales2021 1,82x
Capitalization 190 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 351,82  $
Last Close Price 336,75  $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)3.37%181 950
AIRBUS SE4.83%116 115
TEXTRON13.79%10 712
DASSAULT AVIATION-5.04%10 022
AVICOPTER PLC-10.12%3 776
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group