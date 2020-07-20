U.S. lawmakers probing Boeing 737 MAX seek safety agency's employee survey records

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of
Representatives Committee on Monday asked the Federal Aviation
Administration to disclose details of an employee survey on the
agency's safety culture after two fatal crashes of Boeing 737
MAX airplanes raised questions about the agency's actions.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson was asked in a letter to
share the outcome of the December 2019 survey that asked
employees how they felt about a long-standing agency program
called Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) that
delegates some new airplane certification tasks to Boeing
employees.
Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and
Infrastructure Committee, and Rick Larsen, who chairs a
subcommittee on aviation, wrote that it was essential that FAA
officials had "the authority, resources, willingness and support
from FAA's senior management to thoroughly and aggressively
manage the ODA program."
An FAA spokesman said the agency would respond to the
lawmakers.
The letter, made public Monday after it was reported earlier
by Reuters, noted that the Transportation Committee
investigation has already determined that issues surrounding the
ODA "played key contributing roles in the regrettable 737 MAX
crashes of Lion Air flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines flight
302."
Reviewing the survey data "will help our committee properly
fulfill our congressional role overseeing the FAA and its
efforts to help improve the safety culture at the agency," the
lawmakers added.
The MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after the two
crashes in five months killed 346 people.
The letter also referenced a Transportation Department
Office of Inspector General report that noted the FAA sent two
letters of investigation to Boeing in June 2019 and March 2020
"related to potential undue pressure of unit members."
The lawmakers encouraged the FAA "to vigorously pursue these
investigations and to hold Boeing to account for any violations
of FAA's regulations or U.S. law."
Boeing said Monday it takes "all allegations of undue
pressure very seriously, investigate them carefully, impose
corrective action where warranted, and work to resolve them
cooperatively with the FAA."
Last month, a group of U.S. senators introduced legislation
to strengthen FAA oversight of aircraft certification. DeFazio
plans to introduce legislation to reform the ODA in September.
The Senate measure seeks to eliminate the ability of
aircraft makers to unduly influence the certification process.
(Reporting by David Shepardson;
Editing by Dan Grebler and Rosalba O'Brien)