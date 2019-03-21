Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. probed FAA's Boeing 737 Max software approval last year: Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 12:47am EDT

(Reuters) - U.S. officials started investigating the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval of the Boeing 737 Max software linked to the Lion Air plane crash last year weeks after the accident, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The officials also started probing why Boeing Co did not flag the feature in pilot manuals, according to the report.

Boeing did not respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours.

Boeing faced growing pressure in Washington on Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers called for executives to testify about two crashed 737 MAX jets - in October last year in Indonesia and on March 10 in Ethiopia - while the world's biggest planemaker worked on returning the grounded fleet to the skies.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
12:47aU.S. PROBED FAA'S BOEING 737 MAX SOF : Bloomberg
RE
12:47aBOEING : Southwest pilots say extra training required after 737 MAX software upd..
RE
12:06aAFTER THE CRASH : Boeing is trying to recover
AQ
03/20BOEING : FBI joins criminal investigation into Boeing 737 MAX certification - re..
RE
03/20Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against The..
BU
03/20BOEING : Delays Space Taxi Launch - Market Talk
DJ
03/20BOEING 737 MAX GROUNDED : What next?
AQ
03/20BOEING : With Personal Connection to Crash, Ralph Nader Takes on Boeing
DJ
03/20BOEING : delays by months test flights for U.S. human space programme - sources
RE
03/20BOEING : Ethiopia to lead next stage of cockpit data analysis
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,86
P/E ratio 2020 14,91
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.64%210 794
AIRBUS SE40.38%104 838
DASSAULT AVIATION16.03%13 337
TEXTRON11.79%12 167
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 290
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.80%4 113
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.