U.S. probed FAA's Boeing 737 Max software approval last year: Bloomberg

The officials also started probing why Boeing Co did not flag the feature in pilot manuals, according to the report.

Boeing did not respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours.

Boeing faced growing pressure in Washington on Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers called for executives to testify about two crashed 737 MAX jets - in October last year in Indonesia and on March 10 in Ethiopia - while the world's biggest planemaker worked on returning the grounded fleet to the skies.

