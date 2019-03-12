Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
UAE aviation authority to collect data on Ethiopian crash

03/12/2019 | 10:31am EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' civil aviation regulator has joined the investigation into Sunday's fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

It said the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) would join the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and planemaker Boeing in collecting data to help determine the reason for the crash, which killed all 157 people on board.

Sunday's disaster -- following another fatal crash of a 737 MAX jet in Indonesia five months ago -- has caused alarm in the international aviation industry and wiped billions of dollars off the market value of the world's biggest planemaker.

The GCAA has also reached out to its Chinese counterpart and to Ethiopian Airlines and Cayman Airways seeking information on their decisions to ground their MAX 8 planes.

UAE airline flydubai has said it remains confident in its 737 fleet, which includes 11 MAX 8s.

"The GCAA will not be reluctant to ground the UAE Registered Boeing 737 Max Fleet, if required, to ensure the highest standards of aviation safety is achieved," it said.

A different type of 737 operated by flydubai crashed in Russia in 2016, killing all 62 people on board. That incident remains under investigation though a preliminary report suggested pilot error was to blame.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Stocks treated in this article : Safran, Boeing Company (The), General Electric Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.43% 377.75 Delayed Quote.31.02%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.16% 10.015 Delayed Quote.30.78%
SAFRAN -1.11% 116.4 Real-time Quote.11.53%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 447 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.02%226 000
AIRBUS SE34.54%98 720
DASSAULT AVIATION16.45%13 183
TEXTRON11.11%12 179
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD9.90%4 244
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 095
