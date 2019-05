--United Airlines said it won't schedule flights with Boeing Co.'s (BA) MAX 737 before the beginning of August, CNBC reports Friday.

--The decision by the passenger airline will result in 1,290 flights being canceled, CNBC said.

--United Airlines has 14 MAX 737 jets in its fleet, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/24/united-extends-boeing-737-max-cancellations-through-early-august.html

