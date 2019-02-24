Updated: Boeing Statement on Atlas Air 767 Cargo Airplane Accident

February 24, 2019 - Boeing is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the crew on board Atlas Air Flight 3591, a 767 cargo airplane that crashed near Anahuac, Texas, on February 23. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the crew and stand ready to support the Atlas Air team. Boeing has launched a team to provide technical assistance to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board as the agency conducts its investigation.