WRAPUP 1-U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments accelerate in June

* Core capital goods orders increase 3.3% in June
* Core capital goods shipments surge 3.4%
* Durable goods orders rise 7.3%
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made
capital goods increased more than expected in June and shipments
accelerated, but the gains were likely insufficient to avert the
deepest plunge in business investment and economic activity
since the Great Depression in the second quarter because of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, jumped 3.3%
last month, the Commerce Department said on Monday. These
so-called core capital goods orders rose 1.6% in May and
remained below their pre-pandemic level. Orders last month were
boosted by strong demand for machinery, fabricated metals,
primary metals and electrical equipment, appliances, and
components.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods
orders advancing 2.3% in June. Core capital goods orders fell
2.3% on a year-on-year basis in June.
Shipments of core capital goods surged 3.4% last month. Core
capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending
in the government's gross domestic product measurement. Core
capital goods shipments rose 1.6% in May.
Stocks on Wall Street opened slightly higher amid hopes of
more stimulus to revive the economy. The dollar fell against a
basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices rose.
Economists expect business spending contracted at its
sharpest pace on record in the second quarter, which would mark
the fifth straight quarterly decline.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, GDP collapsed
at a 34.1% annualized rate last quarter, which would be the
sharpest contraction in output since the government started
keeping records in 1947. The economy contracted at a 5.0% rate
in the January-March quarter, the deepest since the 2007-09
recession.
The government will publish its snapshot of second-quarter
GDP on Thursday. The closure of nonessential businesses in
mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus almost ground
the economy to a halt, with most of the effects felt in April.
Activity has rebounded as businesses reopened, but the
nascent recovery is being threatened by a resurgence in cases of
the respiratory illness across the country. Some authorities in
the hard-hit South and West regions have either shut down
businesses again or paused reopenings.
Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to
aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, increased
7.3% in June after rebounding 15.1% in May. Durable goods orders
were driven by strong demand for motor vehicles, which led to a
20% rise in orders for transportation equipment after a 78.9%
surge in May.
Orders for motor vehicles accelerated 85.7%. That followed a
28.8% increase in May. Orders for civilian aircraft tanked
462.3%. Boeing reported only one aircraft order last
month after receiving nine in May, according to information
posted on its website.
The planemaker reported this month that customers canceled
orders for 355 of its 737 MAX jets in the first half of 2020,
as the damage done by the jet's grounding and the coronavirus
crisis to the airline industry mounted. Boeing has been hurt by
the fallout from two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which
led to the grounding of its best-selling plane since March 2019.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Alex Richardson and
Andrea Ricci)