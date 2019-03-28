WTO Rules U.S. Has Failed to Eliminate Illegal State Aid for Boeing

By Robert Wall



The World Trade Organization Thursday handed the European Union a victory in a protracted trade battle with the U.S. over plane subsidies given to Boeing, moving the EU closer to imposing potentially large retaliatory tariffs.

The Geneva-based trade adjudicator said the U.S. had failed to fully comply with an earlier ruling to eliminate all illegal subsidies Boeing had received to build planes such as the 787 Dreamliner. The WTO reaffirmed an earlier ruling that a tax break granted by Washington State, where Boeing builds most of its planes, was illegal. It also found that Boeing still benefits from an export tax the WTO previously said constituted a subsidy.

The level of retaliation the EU will be able to impact on U.S. goods and services is based on the harm done to Airbus SE, rather than the amount of aid given to Boeing. The two sides are expected to squabble before the WTO over the amount of retaliatory tariffs they can impose.

The WTO last year already moved the U.S. closer to imposing its own trade retaliation over European government subsidies to Airbus that contravened international trade rules. The money was used to back development of planes, such as the A380 superjumbo and A350 long-range jet.

The rulings come at a tense time in trans-Atlantic trade relations. The Trump administration has threatened to slap tariffs on European cars. Europe has rejected U.S. demands to open its markets to agricultural imports.

In the airplane battle, the EU said Thursday's WTO ruling "concludes definitely that the U.S. has continued to subsidize the company illegally despite previous rulings condemning this behavior." The actions, the EU said, have caused Airbus "significant harm."

In a battle where neither side is ready to give ground to the other, the U.S. government also claimed success, arguing most of the EU claims were rejected. "European governments have provided massive subsidies to Airbus that dwarf any U.S. subsidies to Boeing," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

Airbus General Counsel John Harrison called it "a clear victory for the EU and Airbus."

Boeing said it would back U.S. efforts to come into WTO compliance concerning Washington State tax. "We trust that our example will prompt Airbus and the European Union to immediately bring themselves into full compliance with the substantial rulings against these parties by the WTO," the U.S. plane maker said.

The airliner battle predates the recent trade tensions, though. The U.S. challenged European financing of Airbus at the WTO in 2004. The Europeans filed a countercase soon after. Through various rulings and appeals, the WTO determined that both plane makers benefited from state aid that violated global trade rules.

The tariffs are likely to be imposed on goods other than aircraft or their parts. They are typically imposed on unrelated goods and services where the impact is more quickly felt.

The EU can now apply to the WTO to impose retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. The U.S. filed its request for tariffs last year and is expected to get WTO approval in the coming months. The EU is likely to have to wait several months longer before it can retaliate because that case has been slower to work its way through the WTO process.

The U.S. is seeking around $11 billion in retaliatory tariffs.

