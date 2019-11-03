Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
News 
News

When Things Get Tough, Companies Split Chairman, CEO Roles -- Update

0
11/03/2019 | 04:35pm EST

By Thomas Gryta and Theo Francis

When the crisis at Boeing Co. escalated into calls for replacing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, the jet maker's board did the next closest thing: stripped him of his role as chairman.

When AT&T Inc. reached a cease-fire last week planned to separate the roles of chairman and CEO when current leader Randall Stephenson retires.

When Wells Fargo & Co. recently hired Charles Scharf as CEO to restore the bank's battered reputation after a fake-account scandal, it kept the board's independent chairwoman in her role.

The number of big U.S. companies separating the top roles is at record levels. It is a structure that has long been supported by pension funds and governance advocates. But the latest moves inside some of America's biggest boardrooms occurred only after a crisis or shareholder pressure forced the change.

As of Oct. 18, there were 266 companies, or 53%, in the S&P 500 index that have definitively split the two roles, according to proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services. That matches the 53% level set in 2017. In 2009, the roles were split at 35% of the companies in the index.

Boeing said splitting the roles would "strengthen the company's governance" and allow Mr. Muilenburg to focus full time on running the company. An AT&T spokesman said its board decided to separate the roles more than a year ago whenever Mr. Stephenson retired.

Wells Fargo didn't respond to a request for comment.

Boards at other high-profile companies have recently decided to separate the jobs, including Nike Inc. and Under Armour Inc. after their longtime leaders decided to step aside as CEO but stay on as executive chairman. At WeWork parent We Co., the newly appointed chairman is searching for an outside CEO after the board stripped co-founder Adam Neumann of both roles at the troubled office-space startup.

"If you haven't done it already, it's low-hanging fruit to appease the shareholders," said Rosanna Landis-Weaver, a program manager at As You Sow, a nonprofit investor advocacy group that uses shareholder proposals to push for environmental and social issues.

The separation is intended to maximize management accountability and the independence of the board. Traditionally, the CEO oversees the daily operations of the company as the top manager, while the chairman heads the board, which oversees management. Combining both jobs concentrates power by essentially making the CEO their own boss.

"The board hires, fires and sets the compensation for the CEO. It is probably the most important thing they do," said Espen Eckbo, director of a corporate-governance research center at Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business. "For the CEO to be the chairman of that board is a bit odd."

The steady decline of U.S. companies combining the two roles also corresponded with the 2010 signing of the Dodd-Frank Act, which requires disclosure and explanation of the chairman-CEO structure. Proxy advisory firms generally back efforts to separate the positions as being more friendly to shareholders. The country's largest pension fund, the California Public Employees' Retirement System, or Calpers, has been outspoken in its support for the separation.

"The chair should ensure a culture of openness and constructive debate that allows a range of views to be expressed," according to Calpers governance principles revised in September. "The CEO and chair roles should only be combined in very limited circumstances."

The change isn't always permanent. Caterpillar Inc. separated the roles in early 2017 when company veteran Jim Umpleby was promoted to CEO. The machinery company said the split allowed the CEO to focus on day-to-day management, and it was cheered by governance advocates. But Caterpillar reversed the decision by naming Mr. Umpleby chairman at the end of 2018.

Caterpillar didn't respond to a request for comment.

Boeing hasn't said its change will be permanent as the company works through a crisis after two plane crashes that killed 346 people and led to the grounding of its fleet of 737 MAX jets. The new chairman, Blackstone Group Inc. executive David Calhoun, also served as chairman of Caterpillar when the roles were temporarily divided.

UBS analysts said they expect "decisions to be more deliberate and likely more risk-averse" at Boeing under the new structure.

Mr. Eckbo said there is no evidence that one leadership structure is preferable over another in times of crisis. Some studies have shown that separating the roles produces higher shareholder returns, but Mr. Eckbo warns that determining a causal relationship between returns and board structure is difficult. "I would just use common sense," he said.

Struggling industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. has revamped its board and replaced its CEO twice in the past two years. But each time, the company kept the chairman and CEO roles together, even when it brought on outsider Larry Culp as CEO.

In its proxy filing earlier this year, GE said the decision was based on the circumstances facing the company and keeping the roles combined allows Mr. Culp to "drive strategy and agenda-setting at the board level, while maintaining responsibility for executing on that strategy as CEO."

In an interview last week, Mr. Culp said he wouldn't rule out a change but also said the current structure will be in place at GE for the foreseeable future. "It is not an active conversation for us today," he said. "We are focused on other topics."

Write to Thomas Gryta at thomas.gryta@wsj.com and Theo Francis at theo.francis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 1.20% 38.95 Delayed Quote.36.48%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.55% 345.19 Delayed Quote.5.40%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.11% 27347.36 Delayed Quote.17.23%
NASDAQ 100 0.96% 8161.166963 Delayed Quote.27.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.13% 8386.39787 Delayed Quote.24.97%
S&P 500 0.97% 3066.91 Delayed Quote.22.34%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.07% 52.18 Delayed Quote.13.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 80 580 M
EBIT 2019 1 991 M
Net income 2019 1 851 M
Debt 2019 17 249 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 120x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,62x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 194 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 388,27  $
Last Close Price 345,19  $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Calhoun Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)5.40%194 270
AIRBUS SE54.81%112 840
DASSAULT AVIATION2.48%11 510
TEXTRON0.22%10 774
AVICOPTER PLC21.01%3 776
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 454
