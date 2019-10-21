Boer Power : Announcements and Notices - DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOER POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED

博耳 電力 控 股 有 限公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1685)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY

The Board is pleased to announce that on 21 October 2019, the Seller (a 60% indirectly- owned subsidiary of the Company), the Buyer and the Guarantor (a 60% indirectly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the sole shareholder of the Seller) entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which the Seller has conditionally agreed to sell, and the Buyer has conditionally agreed to purchase, the Transferred Equity, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company in issue as at the date of this announcement, for a Transfer Price of RMB25,709,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$28,566,000) which shall be settled by way of cash.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Equity Transfer is more than 5% and less than 25%, the Equity Transfer constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and is subject only to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempted from approval by the Shareholders under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 21 October 2019, the Seller (a 60% indirectly-owned subsidiary of the Company), the Buyer and the Guarantor (a 60% indirectly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the sole shareholder of the Seller) entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, the Buyer has conditionally agreed to purchase from the Seller, and the Seller has conditionally agreed to sell, the Transferred Equity, which represents the entire issued share capital of the Target Company as at the date of this announcement, at the Transfer Price of RMB25,709,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$28,566,000), which shall be settled by way of cash.