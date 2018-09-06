Bohai Capital : Avolon Announces Pricing of US$1.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Avolon Holdings Limited (“Avolon”), the international aircraft leasing
company, announces the pricing of a private offering (the “Offering”) by
its wholly owned subsidiary, Avolon Holdings Funding Limited, of US$1.0
billion aggregate principal amount of 5.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the
“Notes”), at par. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed
by Avolon and by certain of its subsidiaries. The Offering is expected
to close on or about 17 September, 2018, subject to customary closing
conditions.
Avolon intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general
corporate purposes, which may include the future repayment of
outstanding indebtedness.
The Notes will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933,
as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may
not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an
applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and
applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered in the
United States only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of
the Securities Act and outside the United States under Regulation S of
the Securities Act.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under
the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About Avolon
Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai,
Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and
lease management services. Avolon is a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary
of Bohai Capital Holding Co., Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on
the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415). Avolon is the world’s third
largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed
fleet of 890 aircraft, as of 30 June, 2018.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or
opinions, including statements with respect to Avolon’s business,
financial condition, results of operations and plans. These
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are
based on our management’s current beliefs and expectations about future
events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use
of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expects,” “may,”
“will,” “could,” “should,” “shall,” “risk,” “intends,” “estimates,”
“aims,” “plans,” “predicts,” “continues,” “assumes,” “positioned” or
“anticipates” or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or
comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives,
goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements
include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking
statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No
assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved.
