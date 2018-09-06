Bohai Capital : Avolon Announces Pricing of US$1.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Log in
09/06/2018 | 06:35pm EDT

Avolon Holdings Limited (“Avolon”), the international aircraft leasing company, announces the pricing of a private offering (the “Offering”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, Avolon Holdings Funding Limited, of US$1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”), at par. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Avolon and by certain of its subsidiaries. The Offering is expected to close on or about 17 September, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Avolon intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the future repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

The Notes will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act and outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Bohai Capital Holding Co., Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415). Avolon is the world’s third largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 890 aircraft, as of 30 June, 2018.

Website: www.avolon.aero
Twitter: @avolon_aero

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to Avolon’s business, financial condition, results of operations and plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our management’s current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “shall,” “risk,” “intends,” “estimates,” “aims,” “plans,” “predicts,” “continues,” “assumes,” “positioned” or “anticipates” or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved.


© Business Wire 2018
