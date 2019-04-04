Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bohai Capital Holding Co Ltd    000415   CNE0000009B1

BOHAI CAPITAL HOLDING CO LTD

(000415)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bohai Capital : Avolon Q1 Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, issues an update for the first quarter of 2019 (‘Q1’).

AVOLON FLEET METRICS | Q1 2019

    Q1 2018   Q1 2019   CHANGE
Owned, managed and committed fleet (aircraft) 903 951 5%
Owned and managed fleet (aircraft) 570 553 (3%)
Airline customers 156 150 (4%)
 

Q1 FLEET METRICS & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Owned and managed fleet of 553 aircraft at end Q1, with total orders and commitments for 398 new technology aircraft;
  • Executed a total of 8 lease transactions in the quarter comprising new aircraft leases, follow-on leases and lease extensions;
  • Delivered a total of 12 new aircraft to 9 customers and transitioned 4 aircraft to follow-on lessees;
  • Sold 20 aircraft during the quarter including the sale of 10 regional aircraft; and
  • Total of 150 airline customers operating in 61 countries.

Q1 STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Closing of a private offering by Avolon of US$1.1 billion, aggregate principal amount, of senior unsecured notes, upsized from an initial target size of US$750 million due to significant investor demand;
  • Closing of Avolon’s inaugural US$500 million three-year unsecured term loan facility which was upsized by over 60% based on the original launch size of US$300 million;
  • Upsized our unsecured revolving credit facility by US$125 million bringing the total facility size to over US$2.3 billion;
  • Continued progress towards our strategic objective of achieving an investment grade credit rating with receipt of positive updates from 3 rating agencies:
  • S&P upgrade of its rating on Avolon’s senior unsecured notes to BB+;
  • Fitch upgrade of Avolon’s corporate credit rating to BB+ with a Positive Outlook; and
  • Moody’s update of its outlook on Avolon’s corporate credit rating to Ba1 with a Positive Outlook.
  • Issued our 2019 Industry Forecast Paper providing a review of 2018 and offering some predictions for the industry in 2019.

ENDS

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is the world’s third largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 31 March 2019 of 951 aircraft.

Website: www.avolon.aero
Twitter: @avolon_aero

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to Avolon’s business, financial condition, results of operations and plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our management’s current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “shall,” “risk,” “intends,” “estimates,” “aims,” “plans,” “predicts,” “continues,” “assumes,” “positioned” or “anticipates” or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOHAI CAPITAL HOLDING CO L
08:32aBOHAI CAPITAL : Avolon Q1 Update
BU
02/14BOHAI CAPITAL : Avolon Announces Pricing of US$1.1 Billion Senior Unsecured Note..
BU
02/14BOHAI CAPITAL : Moody's Revises Avolon's Outlook to Positive
BU
02/13AVOLON : Upgraded by Fitch Ratings to BB+ with a Positive Outlook
BU
02/13AVOLON : 's Senior Unsecured Notes Upgraded By S&P Global To BB+
BU
02/13AVOLON : 2018 Full Year Results
BU
2018AVOLON : Announces Sale of 49 Regional Jets to Falko
BU
2018AVOLON : Places 11 Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft With GOL
BU
2018Plane lessor Avolon signs $11.5 billion deal for 100 Airbus jets
RE
2018Plane lessor Avolon signs $11.5 billion deal for 100 Airbus jets
RE
More news
Chart BOHAI CAPITAL HOLDING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Bohai Capital Holding Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Qun Zhuo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Yun Cheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ping Jin Director
An Min Wen Vice Chairman
Chun Hua Ma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOHAI CAPITAL HOLDING CO LTD4 571
WORLDPAY INC51.25%35 458
CINTAS CORPORATION23.45%21 509
LG CORP--.--%11 974
EDENRED27.94%11 150
TELEPERFORMANCE19.34%10 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About