Boingo Wins Fourth Straight ‘Best Place to Work in Los Angeles’ Honor

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Los Angeles” ranking eighth on Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual list. The survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best 100 employers in Los Angeles that benefit the county's economy, workforce and businesses. Boingo received its top ranking for scoring high across several workplace categories, including leadership, corporate culture, pay and benefits, work environment, training and development and more.

“Boingo’s mission is simple: to help the world stay connected to the people and things they love,” said David Hagan, chairman and CEO, Boingo. “We do this by fostering a culture that attracts and retains amazing talent and prioritizes innovation at every level. I’m honored to once again see Boingo on LA’s top employer list and celebrate this recognition alongside our standout employees.”

Located in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Boingo’s award-winning worldwide headquarters boast views of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina, Hollywood sign and J. Paul Getty Museum. Annual pool, dart and tennis tournaments, hackathons, summer picnics and bowling nights are part of Boingo’s fun and engaging culture. The annual Hackathon competition brings employees together to create the next innovative Boingo product in a limited amount of time.

Boingo recently expanded with the acquisition of Elauwit Networks, a leading provider of high-speed Wi-Fi and technology solutions to the student and multifamily housing market. Welcoming Elauwit to the Boingo family jumpstarts the company’s entry into the rapidly growing multifamily space.

To determine the “Best Places to Work in Los Angeles,” companies from across the county entered a two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

Boingo’s “Best Place to Work” accolade adds to a long list of other award wins that include the 2018 Cablefax Top Ops Award for Best Technology Innovation; 2018 Cablefax FAXIES Awards for Best Marketing Campaign and Best Investor Relations Campaign; and 2018 Cablefax Tech Awards for Best Wireless/Wi-Fi Solution and Tech Team of the Year. Employees have also been recognized for their high achievements. Cablefax recently honored Boingoites Kishore Raja, Nantana Minale and Eddie Situ on its 2018 list of “Most Influential Minorities.” Ranganath Jilla won “Engineer of the Year” in the 2018 Cablefax Tech Awards and Cynopsis Media honored Louise Chapman and Peter Showalter as Rising Stars.

To learn more about the Boingo culture and explore open positions, visit boingo.com/corporate/careers/.

