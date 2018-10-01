Log in
BOINGO WIRELESS INC (WIFI)
Boingo Wireless : Dallas Love Field Airport Launches Free, Unlimited Wi-Fi

10/01/2018 | 05:12pm CEST
DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2018
-Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) is now offering passengers free, unlimited Wi-Fi, provided by Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI). The Wi-Fi experience was upgraded by Boingo to replace free 30-minute Wi-Fi sessions with free unlimited Wi-Fi access for seamless connectivity throughout the passenger journey.

'Love Field is thrilled to elevate the passenger experience with this new Wi-Fi model,' said Mark Duebner, director of aviation, Dallas Love Field, Dallas Airport System. 'Delivering first class amenities like free, unlimited Wi-Fi is part of our commitment to bring more convenience to travelers and make their time at DAL more enjoyable.'

Fast and free unlimited Wi-Fi at DAL is courtesy of advertisers. Passengers who desire even faster, premium Wi-Fi speeds can purchase a one-day or monthly Boingo subscription. This hybrid Wi-Fi model gives passengers more choice and control to satisfy the varying connectivity demands of today's consumer.

'Travelers are now connected travelers and we applaud DAL for prioritizing wireless and moving with the mobile needs of passengers,' said Dawn Callahan, chief marketing officer, Boingo. 'This latest Wi-Fi upgrade adds to DAL's impressive lineup of wireless solutions that we've deployed, including an industry-leading private LTE cellular network on the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, a multi-carrier distributed antenna system (DAS) that boosts cellular service, and Passpoint, a Wi-Fi game changer.'

Passpoint is a Next Generation Hotspot (NGH) technology that automatically connects passengers to Wi-Fi networks without the requirement for log-ins or passwords. It provides an encrypted connection and includes IEEE 802.11 security features for a seamless and secure connected experience.

DAL recently ranked high on J.D. Power's 2018 North American Airport Satisfaction study, taking the number two spot for large airports.

About Dallas Love Field
The City of Dallas owns and operates Dallas Love Field (DAL), one of the finest general-purpose airports in the world. The airfield is located seven miles northwest of the downtown central business district of Dallas and is managed by the City's Department of Aviation. DAL services more than 15 million passengers annually. Learn more at www.dallas-lovefield.com.

About Boingo Wireless
Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You'll find Boingo connecting people at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

Disclaimer

Boingo Wireless Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:11:02 UTC
