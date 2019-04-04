Boingo Wireless : Heathrow Launches Super-Fast Airport Wi-Fi

-Heathrow has today launched a fast speed Wi-Fi service at the airport. In partnership with Boingo, passengers at all Heathrow terminals are now able to enjoy the new Wi-Fi experience with up to 100 Mbps (megabytes per second) speeds.

Whether it's booking last-minute travel insurance, pre-ordering groceries for the return home or streaming cartoons to keep children entertained, passengers will have no time limit when browsing on Wi-Fi at the airport.

The new service uses Passpoint2 technology to deliver a next generation, secure Wi-Fi experience and will enable travellers to seamlessly roam between Wi-Fi and cellular for a better-connected experience. Investments have been made to upgrade the wireless network across the airport, ensuring bandwidth capacity, and Boingo has installed two new high-speed internet links at the airport as part of the service overhaul.

Passengers who are already members of the Heathrow Rewards loyalty programme can earn 100 points by signing in to the new Wi-Fi with their Rewards account.

John Arbuckle, Head of Property at Heathrow said, 'Whether passengers are streaming, browsing or working on the go, we're excited to improve their connectivity experience with the latest generation of Boingo's award-winning Wi-Fi. This is just one of many initiatives that Heathrow has invested in to serve and delight our 80 million passengers, making Heathrow a world-class airport.'

Dawn Callahan, Chief Marketing Officer at Boingo said, 'Passpoint is a Wi-Fi game changer that facilitates a seamless, secure and fast connected experience for Heathrow passengers. We're proud to introduce the technology at the busiest airport in Europe and launch easy-to-use, high-speed Wi-Fi that travellers now expect.'

About Heathrow

Heathrow is Europe's largest airport and one of the world's top international aviation hubs. As the UK's global gateway, Heathrow welcomes more than 80 million passengers every year. The airport is home to more than 80 airlines and is Britain's largest cargo port, helping to drive British trade growth by connecting the nation to more than 200 destinations around the world. Heathrow is currently ranked by passengers as the 'Best Airport in Western Europe' for the third year running and the 'Best Airport for Shopping' for eight years in a row. Terminal 2 also holds the title of the 'World's Best Airport Terminal' and is Heathrow's most sustainable, now powered by 100% renewable gas and electricity.

