Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BOIRON    BOI   FR0000061129

BOIRON

(BOI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 03/12 05:28:16 am
27.3 EUR   -4.21%
05:35aBOIRON : 2019 Results
AN
03/11BOIRON : Boiron Laboratories announce a reorganisation project
AN
03/06BOIRON : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boiron : 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:35am EDT

The Board of Directors of BOIRON, at its meeting on March 11, 2020 chaired by Thierry Boiron, made up the statutory and consolidated financial statements of the financial year ended on December 31, 2019. It was decided to call a Mixed Shareholders' Meeting on May 28, 2020 at the company's headquarters in Messimy.

Audit of the statutory and consolidated financial statements have been performed and the audit reports concerning their certification are currently in the process of being issued.

Boiron group Results

in thousands of euros 2018 2019 (2) Variation
2019/2018
Sales (1) 604 212 557 123 -7,8%(3)
Operating income 106 022 66 915 -36,9%
Net income - group share 57 459 40 630 -29,3%
       
Cash flow (4) 131 821 103 033 -21,8%
Net investments 39 407 33 563 -14,8%
Net cash position 216 830 207 957 -4,1%

(1) The main information on the variation of the yearly sales were the subject of a financial statement on January 23, 2020 (http://www.boironfinance.com/Shareholders-and-investors-area/Financial-information/Regulated-information/Financial-statements).
(2)  IFRS standard 16 on leases took effect on January 1, 2019. Its impact on the 2019 profit and loss statement was not material. It was applied using the simplified retrospective transition approach, under which the 2018 financial statements were not restated.
(3)  -8.6% at constant exchange rate.
(4) Before cash revenue, financing expenses and corporate income tax.

Following the series of virulent and unjustified attacks on homeopathy in both France and Spain, 2019 operating income was down €39,107 K compared to 2018, due to the decrease in sales.

Recurring operating expenses dropped €14,919 K, mainly on payroll.

However, non-recurring elements generated an unfavorable variation of €14,357 K on other operating income and expenses:

• our Belgian subsidiary UNDA signed an agreement to sell its business and real estate holdings, generating a total impairment of €5,875 K on assets and provisions;

• the brands, patents, and equipment related to the medical device purchased from ALKANTIS in 2017 were fully impaired, for €2,069 K;

• in 2018, the sale of the Levallois-Perret site had generated capital gains of €6,207 K.

The Board of Directors will propose distribution of a dividend of €1.05 per share to the Annual General Meeting. Dividends will be paid out on June 5, 2020.

A press release was published at 3 pm today to announce a major reorganization project in France.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:
April 23, 2020, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of March 31, 2020.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2draJ1pZWnFnJqblcdobJaWaGthyGbFmZfLlpJtmMnKbZ1hyZuVbMaeZm9jmmVn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- News release on accounts, results

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/62501-boi-120320-ra-2019-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOIRON
05:35aBOIRON : 2019 Results
AN
03/11BOIRON : Boiron Laboratories announce a reorganisation project
AN
03/06BOIRON : annual earnings release
01/31BOIRON : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/23BOIRON : Activity in 2019
AN
01/23BOIRON : 4th quarter earnings
CO
2019BOIRON : The Boiron and Rocal laboratories have filed a full appeal with the Cou..
AN
2019BOIRON : Activity in the third quarter of 2019
AN
2019BOIRON : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2019JOINT PRESS RELEASE : Boiron and Lehning laboratories have filed two appeals aga..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 557 M
EBIT 2019 58,6 M
Net income 2019 35,3 M
Finance 2019 212 M
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 499 M
Chart BOIRON
Duration : Period :
BOIRON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOIRON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,00  €
Last Close Price 28,50  €
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valérie Poinsot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thierry Boiron Chairman
Christian Boiron Director
Jacky Abécassis Non-Executive Director
Michel Bouissou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOIRON-21.70%562
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-6.64%5 186
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-32.88%4 666
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.0.82%2 837
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-28.48%2 270
CRONOS GROUP INC.-25.28%1 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group