Boiron : Activity in the third quarter of 2018

ACTIVITY IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2018
(Unaudited data)
CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2018
in thousands of euros
2017
2018
Variation at current exchange rates
Variation at constant exchange rates
France
277,885
263,408
-5.2%
-5.2%
Europe (excluding France)
110,158
95,664
-13.2%
-11.1%
North America
48,699
63,260
+29.9%
+39.0%
Other countries
11,849
14,042
+18.5%
+25.0%
Group total
448,591
436,374
-2.7%
-1.1%
in thousands of euros
2017
2018
Variation at current exchange rates
Variation at constant exchange rates
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines
229,933
213,065
-7.3%
-7.0%
OTC Specialties
217,701
222,394
+2.2%
+5.2%
Other
957
915
-4.4%
-4.3%
Group total
448,591
436,374
-2.7%
-1.1%
DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS IN THE THIRD QUARTER (VARIATION AT CURRENT RATE)
in thousands of euros
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
2017
2018
Var. 18/17
2017
2018
Var. 18/17
2017
2018
Var. 18/17
France
97,134
91,982
-5.3%
79,328
77,199
-2.7%
101,423
94,227
-7.1%
Europe (excluding France)
40,418
32,899
-18.6%
27,421
24,795
-9.6%
42,319
37,970
-10.3%
North America
18,179
29,617
+62.9%
14,465
14,958
+3.4%
16,055
18,685
+16.4%
Other countries
4,532
4,895
+8.0%
3,191
4,185
+31.2%
4,126
4,962
+20.3%
Group total
160,263
159,393
-0.5%
124,405
121,137
-2.6%
163,923
155,844
-4.9%
in thousands of euros
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
2017
2018
Var. 18/17
2017
2018
Var. 18/17
2017
2018
Var. 18/17
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines
81,016
76,575
-5.5%
74,567
69,997
-6.1%
74,350
66,493
-10.6%
OTC Specialties
78,968
82,506
+4.5%
49,391
50,791
+2.8%
89,342
89,097
-0.3%
Other
279
312
+11.8%
447
349
-21.9%
231
254
+10.0%
Group total
160,263
159,393
-0.5%
124,405
121,137
-2.6%
163,923
155,844
-4.9%
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE THIRD QUARTER
Sales in the third quarter of 2018 are down by 4.9% in comparison to 2017 (-4.4% at constant exchange rates).
This decrease comes mainly from France and Italy. On the contrary, sales are growing in the USA.
OUTLOOK
For 2018, the operating income should be down compared to 2017.
We carry on the development of homeopathy in the world with the same confidence and the same determination.
