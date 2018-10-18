Log in
BOIRON
Boiron : Activity in the third quarter of 2018

10/18/2018 | 05:50pm CEST

ACTIVITY IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2018
(Unaudited data)

  • CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2018













in thousands of euros 2017 2018 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates
France 277,885 263,408 -5.2% -5.2%
Europe (excluding France) 110,158 95,664 -13.2% -11.1%
North America 48,699 63,260 +29.9% +39.0%
Other countries 11,849 14,042 +18.5% +25.0%
Group total 448,591 436,374 -2.7% -1.1%

in thousands of euros 2017 2018 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines 229,933 213,065 -7.3% -7.0%
OTC Specialties 217,701 222,394 +2.2% +5.2%
Other 957 915 -4.4% -4.3%
Group total 448,591 436,374 -2.7% -1.1%
  • DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS IN THE THIRD QUARTER (VARIATION AT CURRENT RATE)
in thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter
2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17
France 97,134 91,982 -5.3% 79,328 77,199 -2.7% 101,423 94,227 -7.1%
Europe (excluding France) 40,418 32,899 -18.6% 27,421 24,795 -9.6% 42,319 37,970 -10.3%
North America 18,179 29,617 +62.9% 14,465 14,958 +3.4% 16,055 18,685 +16.4%
Other countries 4,532 4,895 +8.0% 3,191 4,185 +31.2% 4,126 4,962 +20.3%
Group total 160,263 159,393 -0.5% 124,405 121,137 -2.6% 163,923 155,844 -4.9%

in thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter
2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines 81,016 76,575 -5.5% 74,567 69,997 -6.1% 74,350 66,493 -10.6%
OTC Specialties 78,968 82,506 +4.5% 49,391 50,791 +2.8% 89,342 89,097 -0.3%
Other 279 312 +11.8% 447 349 -21.9% 231 254 +10.0%
Group total 160,263 159,393 -0.5% 124,405 121,137 -2.6% 163,923 155,844 -4.9%
  • HIGHLIGHTS OF THE THIRD QUARTER

Sales in the third quarter of 2018 are down by 4.9% in comparison to 2017 (-4.4% at constant exchange rates).
This decrease comes mainly from France and Italy. On the contrary, sales are growing in the USA.

  • OUTLOOK

For 2018, the operating income should be down compared to 2017.
We carry on the development of homeopathy in the world with the same confidence and the same determination.

Laboratoires BOIRON

 

Our next update:
January 24, 2019: at market close, publication of the sales revenue for the year 2018.
Person responsible for financial information: Christian Boiron
Contact for financial information: Véronique Bouscayrol
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail : boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com


Regulated information
Quaterly financial disclosure:
- Third Quarter Information
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55595-boi-181018-ca-t3-18-gb.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
