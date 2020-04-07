Log in
BOIRON    BOI   FR0000061129

Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 04/07 11:35:10 am
29.8 EUR   +0.34%
Boiron : Governance of the BOIRON Group

04/07/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

Christian Boiron informed today the Board of Directors about his decision to resign from his function as a member of the Board.

On this occasion, he renewed his confidence in Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot and the general management team and reaffirmed his support for the actions undertaken to ensure the development of the Group.

The Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank Christian Boiron for his major and remarkable contribution during all these years.

 

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:
April 23, 2020, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of March 31, 2020.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWpqYZmXZ2mUmG1ulsiZapJlmJhjlmfJbZSYmmieYsydbmqRxW9ka8mYZm9jnW1t
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/62887-boi-070420-gouvernance-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
