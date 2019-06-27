Log in
BOIRON

BOIRON

(BOI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/27 03:58:13 am
37.4 EUR   +2.33%
03:25aBOIRON : Press release of June 27, 2019
AN
05/30BOIRON : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17BOIRON : Press release of May 17, 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Boiron : Press release of June 27, 2019

06/27/2019 | 03:25am EDT

Due again to a leak in the media, the content of the HAS opinion regarding the upholding of the reimbursement of homeopathic medicines has been made public, even before being communicated to the Laboratoires BOIRON. At the time we are sending this press release, we have still not received notice of this opinion.

This is the reason why a suspension of the trading of the shares has been requested to the AMF today.

Furthermore, this is a new violation of the rules of the evaluation procedure that seriously harms the company, its employees and its shareholders

Laboratoires BOIRON

July 18, 2019: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2019.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com


Financials (€)
Sales 2019 579 M
EBIT 2019 87,7 M
Net income 2019 54,7 M
Finance 2019 238 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,53
P/E ratio 2020 12,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 642 M
