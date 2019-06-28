Log in
BOIRON    BOI   FR0000061129

BOIRON

(BOI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 06/27 04:24:26 am
36.85 EUR   +0.82%
12:50aBOIRON : Press release of June 28, 2019
AN
06/27BOIRON : Presse release of June 27, 2019
PU
06/27BOIRON : Press release of June 27, 2019
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boiron : Press release of June 28, 2019

06/28/2019 | 12:50am EDT

Unsurprisingly, the transparency commission of the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) has maintained its unfavorable opinion regarding the reimbursement of homeopathic medicines.

This opinion was delivered in record time and does not take into account the specificity of homeopathic medicines.

The transparency commission has not included in its evaluation methodology:

• The benefits of these medicines on public health,
• The absence of therapeutic indications resulting from their regulatory status,
• And the individualized characteristics of homeopathic treatment.

While more than 20,000 doctors regularly prescribe homeopathic medicines and more than 1,100,000 French citizens have already expressed their attachment to maintaining the reimbursement of these medicines, the decision is now up to the government.

The mobilization of the collective MonHomeoMonChoix continues more than ever so to get the voice of the patients, doctors and manufacturers of homeopathic medicines heard.

French people can count on our commitment to recognize the importance of maintaining homeopathy in our health system.

60% of the activity of the Boiron group would be directly affected by a change of the reimbursement rate of homeopathic medicines.

 

 

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next updates:
July 18, 2019: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2019.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com


Regulated information
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59039-boi-280619-press-release-gb.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
