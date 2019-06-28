Boiron : Press release of June 28, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the transparency commission of the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) has maintained its unfavorable opinion regarding the reimbursement of homeopathic medicines.

This opinion was delivered in record time and does not take into account the specificity of homeopathic medicines.

The transparency commission has not included in its evaluation methodology:

• The benefits of these medicines on public health,

• The absence of therapeutic indications resulting from their regulatory status,

• And the individualized characteristics of homeopathic treatment.

While more than 20,000 doctors regularly prescribe homeopathic medicines and more than 1,100,000 French citizens have already expressed their attachment to maintaining the reimbursement of these medicines, the decision is now up to the government.

The mobilization of the collective MonHomeoMonChoix continues more than ever so to get the voice of the patients, doctors and manufacturers of homeopathic medicines heard.

French people can count on our commitment to recognize the importance of maintaining homeopathy in our health system.

60% of the activity of the Boiron group would be directly affected by a change of the reimbursement rate of homeopathic medicines.

