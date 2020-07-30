Log in
Boise Cascade : Quarterly dividend per share announced

07/30/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

Boise Cascade Company
1111 West Jefferson Street Ste 300
PO Box 50 Boise, ID 83728
T 208-384-6161 F 208-331-5757

Media Contact
Lisa Chapman
Office 208-384-6552

Investor Relations Contact
Wayne Rancourt
Office 208-384-6073

Our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share to holders of our common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 1, 2020.

Future dividend declarations, including amount per share, record date and payment date, will be made by the Board of Directors and will depend upon, among other things, legal capital requirements and surplus, the Company's future operations and earnings, general financial condition, contractual restrictions and other factors as the Board of Directors may deem relevant.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are 'forward looking' within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, they are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual events to differ from the expectations expressed in this release. Factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.

Disclaimer

Boise Cascade Company published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 20:55:12 UTC
