Boise Cascade : Reporting Q2 results and COVID-19 business update

Today, we reported net income of $33.6 million, or $0.85 per share, on sales of $1.2 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

'As we navigate this pandemic, the performance of our 5,700+ associates has been nothing short of outstanding. I am humbled by how our people have led with our shared values in response to the daily challenges in front of us, while continuing to support our customers' needs,' commented Nate Jorgensen, CEO. 'Both of our businesses delivered strong financial results in the face of this unprecedented environment. Wood Products' continued focus on manufacturing cost improvements was especially notable given production curtailments and modifications. BMD's sales and income were robust, and our long-term strategy and commitment to consistently carry a broad base of in-stock products, supported by high service levels and a solid financial position, continues to deliver value to our vendor and customer partners in the supply chain, as well as our shareholders.'

For discussion of the impacts and our continued response to COVID-19, see 'Balance Sheet and Liquidity' and 'Outlook' in the full press release.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products.

