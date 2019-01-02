Monteverde & Associates PC : Files Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Bojangles', Inc. In The U.S. District Court For The Southern District Of New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Case No. 1:18-cv-11649-VM on behalf of public common shareholders Bojangles' Inc. ("Bojangles" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: BOJA) who held Bojangles securities on the record date December 6, 2018 (the "Class Period"), and have been harmed by Bojangles and its board of directors' (the "Board") alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the sale of the Company to Durational Capital Management LP and The Jordan Company, L.P (the "Proposed Merger").

Under the terms of the Proposed Merger, Bojangles shareholders are only anticipated to receive $16.10 in cash for each share of Bojangles common stock they own (the "Merger Consideration"). The complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration is inadequate and that the proxy statement regarding the Proposed Merger (the "Proxy") provides shareholders with materially incomplete and misleading information regarding the Proposed Merger, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. Specifically, the Proxy contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) the valuation analyses performed by the Company's financial advisors, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc., in support of their fairness opinions; and (ii) the background of the Proposed Merger. The special meeting of Bojangles shareholders to vote on the Proposed Merger is currently scheduled for January 10, 2019.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 4, 2019. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/bojangles-inc.It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

