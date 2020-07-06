Log in
BOK Financial Corporation

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(BOKF)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BOK Financial : Jacob Hudson promoted to Arkansas Market President for BOK Financial

07/06/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

Media Contact:

Candy Nickelson l BOKF

Office: (817) 348-5789 l cnickelson@bokf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jacob Hudson promoted to Arkansas Market President for BOK Financial

Eighth generation Arkansan chosen to lead Arkansas banking market

Fayetteville, Arkansas (July 6, 2020) - Jacob Hudson has been promoted to market president for BOK Financial in Arkansas. He will continue to office in Fayetteville.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to lead BOK Financial in continuing to build strong relationships in communities across the state. My goal is to help BOK Financial be more than just a bank or lender, but a resource for customers-offering them ideas and insights to help them on their path to financial growth and success," said Hudson.

As market president, Hudson will lead operational and business development efforts for all lines of business for BOK Financial in Arkansas including Commercial, Consumer Banking and Mortgage. With approximately 75 employees serving customers through consumer branches and corporate offices in Fayetteville and Bentonville, BOK Financial, previously known as Bank of Arkansas prior to its rebranding in October 2019, continues to strengthen its presence in Arkansas under his leadership.

With the current COVID019 pandemic, BOK Financial has appointment-only lobby visits, expanded drive-through operations and increased its utilization of virtual interactions and digital services to continue to maintain open communications with customers as well as access to accounts and finances.

"This whole situation is a rapidly evolving and, as such, can be stressful. BOK Financial is keeping the health and safety of everyone, customer service and support for the community as top priorities during the outbreak. We are open for business and in this together," Hudson shared.

"This is great news for BOK Financial and the Arkansas market," said Mark Nurdin, EVP, Regional Banking, BOK Financial. "Jacob had already become an essential member and strong leader on our Corporate Banking team, so transitioning him to Arkansas market president was little more than a title change."

After achieving his bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas Fayetteville in 2003 and an MBA from the University of Central Arkansas in 2004, Hudson began his career in banking with AgHeritage Farm Credit Services in Little Rock. With 14 years of Corporate Middle Market banking experience, he spent sixyears at Bank of America prior to joining BOK Financial in 2012. Hudson has strong roots in Arkansas as an eighth-generation Arkansan from Mount Judea. A graduate of Jasper High School, he attended college, started his career, and along with wife, Tara, are now raising their three children on their farm outside of Fayetteville - all within Arkansas. For a community that has provided him so much, Hudson gives back by serving on the board of the Washington Regional Medical Foundation, is an advisory committee member for Faith in Action, a volunteer for Canopy NWA and has served many years as a deacon and worship leader in his church.

###

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $80 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (symbol: BOKF). BOK Financial's holdings include BOKF, NA, BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA, operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF additionally operates banking divisions across eight states: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas, and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as limited-purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Jacob Hudson promoted to Market President

Disclaimer

BOK Financial Corporation published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 17:18:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 816 M - -
Net income 2020 326 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 3,83%
Capitalization 3 769 M 3 769 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 5 075
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BOK Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 55,40 $
Last Close Price 53,60 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Glen Bradshaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George B. Kaiser Chairman
Steven E. Nell Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Joseph A. Gottron Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steven J. Malcolm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION-38.67%3 769
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.29%170 314
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-8.68%56 941
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.22%49 764
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-1.37%46 480
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.47%45 110
