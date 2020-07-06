BOK Financial : Jacob Hudson promoted to Arkansas Market President for BOK Financial

Media Contact:

Jacob Hudson promoted to Arkansas Market President for BOK Financial

Eighth generation Arkansan chosen to lead Arkansas banking market

Fayetteville, Arkansas (July 6, 2020) - Jacob Hudson has been promoted to market president for BOK Financial in Arkansas. He will continue to office in Fayetteville.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to lead BOK Financial in continuing to build strong relationships in communities across the state. My goal is to help BOK Financial be more than just a bank or lender, but a resource for customers-offering them ideas and insights to help them on their path to financial growth and success," said Hudson.

As market president, Hudson will lead operational and business development efforts for all lines of business for BOK Financial in Arkansas including Commercial, Consumer Banking and Mortgage. With approximately 75 employees serving customers through consumer branches and corporate offices in Fayetteville and Bentonville, BOK Financial, previously known as Bank of Arkansas prior to its rebranding in October 2019, continues to strengthen its presence in Arkansas under his leadership.

With the current COVID019 pandemic, BOK Financial has appointment-only lobby visits, expanded drive-through operations and increased its utilization of virtual interactions and digital services to continue to maintain open communications with customers as well as access to accounts and finances.

"This whole situation is a rapidly evolving and, as such, can be stressful. BOK Financial is keeping the health and safety of everyone, customer service and support for the community as top priorities during the outbreak. We are open for business and in this together," Hudson shared.

"This is great news for BOK Financial and the Arkansas market," said Mark Nurdin, EVP, Regional Banking, BOK Financial. "Jacob had already become an essential member and strong leader on our Corporate Banking team, so transitioning him to Arkansas market president was little more than a title change."

After achieving his bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas Fayetteville in 2003 and an MBA from the University of Central Arkansas in 2004, Hudson began his career in banking with AgHeritage Farm Credit Services in Little Rock. With 14 years of Corporate Middle Market banking experience, he spent sixyears at Bank of America prior to joining BOK Financial in 2012. Hudson has strong roots in Arkansas as an eighth-generation Arkansan from Mount Judea. A graduate of Jasper High School, he attended college, started his career, and along with wife, Tara, are now raising their three children on their farm outside of Fayetteville - all within Arkansas. For a community that has provided him so much, Hudson gives back by serving on the board of the Washington Regional Medical Foundation, is an advisory committee member for Faith in Action, a volunteer for Canopy NWA and has served many years as a deacon and worship leader in his church.

