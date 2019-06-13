Log in
BOK Financial adds new depth to top-tier healthcare banking team

06/13/2019 | 08:01am EDT

TULSA, Okla., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF), has named industry-veteran Jim Thompson as senior vice president and director of senior housing investments for the Healthcare Banking division. In his new role, Thompson will help lead the organization’s efforts across its nationwide senior housing financing activities, working closely with the existing BOK Financial Healthcare Banking professionals. Jim adds more than 30 years of industry expertise to a high-growth healthcare banking vertical within BOK Financial.

“Healthcare banking has evolved into an area of expertise for BOK Financial over the past five years,” said Brad Vincent, director of Healthcare Banking. “Adding Jim to an existing team that has had tremendous success in making BOK Financial a nationally-recognized name in healthcare banking will further strengthen this area of growing opportunity for the organization.”

Before joining BOK Financial, Thompson was with Synovus Bank for six years as a senior director within the senior housing and healthcare lending group. Before his time with Synovus, he was a senior vice president and managing director with Capmark Finance, formerly known as GMAC Commercial Mortgage, where he co-managed a portfolio of senior housing and skilled nursing loans of approximately $1 billion in size. Thompson led the senior housing and long-term care lending efforts at Colonial Bank before joining Capmark in 1998. Thompson holds both a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from Vanderbilt University.

BOK Financial Corporation is a $38 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $78 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., The Milestone Group, Inc., CoBiz Wealth, LLC and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Arkansas; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; BOK Financial in Colorado, and Arizona; and Mobank in Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25bc9efc-84d3-4e5e-ae71-8b309b3e1f31

Contact:
Cody McAlester
+1 918-295-0486
cmcalester@bokf.com

Primary Logo

Jim Thompson

BOK Financial

© GlobeNewswire 2019
