Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/25 05:29:40 am
100.75 GBX   +0.25%
Boku Partners with LINE Pay Japan to Enable eWallet Payments to Merchants

06/25/2020 | 07:40am EDT

LONDON, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc (AIM: BOKU), a leading global provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with LINE Pay, one of Japan’s largest eWallet and QR code payment service providers.

This partnership will allow more than 37 million LINE Pay users in Japan to pay for merchant digital goods and services through the Boku platform. This agreement furthers the extensive depth of payment options for Japanese merchants and consumers alike that no other local payment services providers can match.

Hisahiro Chofuku, CEO and President of LINE Pay, commented: “Both public and private sectors are proactively taking action to shift Japan’s long-standing cash society toward a cashless one. By joining forces with Boku, we’re aiming to expand LINE Pay’s services even further and do our part in advancing Japan’s cashless movement.”

Jon Prideaux, CEO of Boku, commented: “We are extremely pleased to be an integral and strategic partner with LINE Pay in enabling the acceleration of digital commerce and cashless payments in Japan. Together, we can make mobile transactions simpler and deliver value to the merchants and users of the digital ecosystem.”

Boku, Inc.
Jon Prideaux, Chief Executive Officer
Keith Butcher, Chief Financial Officer 		+44 (0)20 3934 6630

 
  
IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR & IR)
Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Florence Chandler		+44 (0)20 3934 6630

 

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is a leading global provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com

About LINE Pay Corporation

Under LINE’s corporate mission of “Closing the Distance,” LINE Pay Corporation strives to close the distance between people, businesses and money, and seamlessly connect them to eliminate frictions. Since launching its mobile money transfer and digital wallet service LINE Pay in December 2014 on the LINE app, approximately 37 million users in Japan – globally over 50 million, including users in other markets such as Taiwan and Thailand – have registered for the service. Leveraging LINE’s sophisticated security know-how developed over years of operating the LINE app, LINE Pay Corporation offers users more innovative, accessible Fintech services as a mobile payment platform.

*See LINE Pay’s official website for more details: https://linepaycorp.com/ja/

© GlobeNewswire 2020
