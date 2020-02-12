Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros, S.A.    BME   ES0115056139

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HO

(BME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Asset managers say market data prices may need competition probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:41am EST
A financial trader works at their desk at CMC Markets in the City of London

Competition authorities may be better equipped than securities regulators to ensure that exchanges charge fair prices for data on stock prices, Europe's top asset managers and banks said on Tuesday.

It marks a racheting up of pressure on European Union authorities to bring down the fees that asset managers and banks pay exchanges for data.

EFAMA, which represents asset managers from across Europe, and EFSA, a forum for securities associations such as the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), said the market power of exchanges has increased significantly in recent years, especially since bourses were privatised.

"Despite some attempts to solve the problems, market data costs have continued to increase," EFAMA and EFSA said in a joint statement.

They called on the EU to properly enforce its own securities rules, which require data to be charged for on a reasonable commercial basis.

"We propose that the fee schedules provided by the trading venues are harmonised and simplified," the two bodies said.

The role of data vendors - who take data from exchanges and pass it on to users - should be given a higher level of regulatory attention, they said.

"Concurrently, it should be assessed whether competition authorities rather than financial supervisory authorities would be better suited for ensuring that market data is charged on a 'reasonable commercial basis'," they added.

Asset managers and banks are forced to buy market data to show customers they are getting the best deals when they want to buy or sell stocks on an exchange.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in December that EU securities rules have failed to cut the cost of stock market data and proposed a mix of legislative changes and further guidance to national regulators.

Exchanges have said they are not overcharging customers.

The EU is reviewing its markets rules, known as MiFID II.

By Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A. 0.00% 34.7 End-of-day quote.0.93%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.42% 153.65 Delayed Quote.9.63%
EURONEXT N.V. 0.62% 80.7 Real-time Quote.11.08%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.49% 8206 Delayed Quote.5.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLE
02:41aAsset managers say market data prices may need competition probe
RE
02/04EU targets 'dark pool' share trading, offers Brexit olive branch
RE
01/30Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day
RE
2019BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Dividends
CO
2019London Stock Exchange opens consultation on shorter trading hours
RE
2019Cboe buys EuroCCP to bolster Dutch EU base after Brexit
RE
2019EU watchdog calls for single feed for stock prices across region
RE
2019Euronext to buy control of Nordics power market firm Nord Pool
RE
2019Swiss exchange operator SIX says offer for BME is fair for now
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 288 M
EBIT 2019 164 M
Net income 2019 125 M
Finance 2019 259 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 9,10x
EV / Sales2020 8,91x
Capitalization 2 875 M
Chart BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,91  €
Last Close Price 34,70  €
Spread / Highest target 4,90%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Javier Hernani Burzako Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Jose Zoido Martínez Non-Executive Chairman
Marta Bartolomé Yllera Financial Director
Francisco Nicolás Tahoces Technology Director
Joan Hortalá i Arau Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.0.93%3 140
CME GROUP INC.5.45%78 403
ASX LIMITED9.00%11 010
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.8.87%9 794
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 978
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C-2.16%2 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group