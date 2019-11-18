Log in
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HO

(BME)
Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse

11/18/2019 | 03:55am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie

Pan-European stock market operator Euronext and Switzerland's SIX sparked a bidding war for Spain’s BME on Monday, with both trying to snap up one of Europe’s last standalone stock exchanges.

PARIS/ZURICH (Reuters) - Pan-European stock market operator Euronext and Switzerland's SIX sparked a bidding war for Spain’s BME on Monday, with both trying to snap up one of Europe’s last standalone stock exchanges.

SIX has offered to buy BME for 34 euros per share, implying a total equity value of 2.843 billion euros ($3.13 billion), while Euronext did not disclose an offer price.

Euronext is small player compared to European rivals LSE and Deutsche Bourse but has gradually built up scale in equities, operating exchanges including Norway, Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland.

SIX is focused on Switzerland and buying BME would give it a base inside the European Union. That may help Switzerland regain access to EU equity markets, after Brussels blocked EU-based investors from trading on Swiss exchanges from July this year as a row escalated over a stalled bilateral treaty.

SIX said its proposed purchase would be financed through a combination of existing cash resources and access to capital markets.

Its offer for BME is a friendly one, with BME saying it may "reasonably reflect the current value" of the exchange.

Euronext shares were up around 2% by 0825GMT while BME shares were suspended from trading before the market opened, having closed at 25.4 euros per share on Friday

Attempts at exchange mergers, most recently between the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse, have collapsed in the face of competition and political opposition, although Euronext managed to beat off a challenge from Nasdaq to buy the Oslo exchange recently.

Madrid is among the smallest of Europe's exchanges with a market capitalisation of 2.1 billion euros ($2.32 billion), less than half of Euronext's 5 billion euros.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris and John Miller in Zurich, Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Revill
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A. 4.01% 25.4 End-of-day quote.4.44%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.58% 137.7 Delayed Quote.30.63%
EURONEXT N.V. 1.53% 72.95 Real-time Quote.42.84%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.96% 6902 Delayed Quote.68.39%
NASDAQ 0.32% 103.59 Delayed Quote.27.00%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 286 M
EBIT 2019 164 M
Net income 2019 126 M
Finance 2019 222 M
Yield 2019 6,03%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,59x
EV / Sales2020 6,38x
Capitalization 2 105 M
Chart BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bolsas y Mercados Españoles, Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 24,37  €
Last Close Price 25,40  €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Javier Hernani Burzako Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Jose Zoido Martínez Non-Executive Chairman
Marta Bartolomé Yllera Financial Director
Francisco Nicolás Tahoces Technology Director
Joan Hortalá i Arau Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.4.44%2 325
CME GROUP INC.8.55%73 178
ASX LIMITED33.88%10 581
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.4.15%9 003
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 542
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C6.91%1 853
