BOMBARDIER, INC.
Air Baltic CEO says on track for A220 deliveries, as delays ease

09/05/2018 | 12:05am CEST
AirBaltic Airbus A220-300 aircraft is seen at the Riga International Airport

MONTREAL (Reuters) - AirBaltic, the largest European customer for Airbus SE A220, expects to have 14 of the 130-seat jets by year's end, as production issues and engine woes that once delayed deliveries have eased, the airline's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Latvian-based AirBaltic, launch customer for the larger version of the jet formerly called the CSeries, has already received 11 A220-300 planes and is on track to take the remaining three by year's end, CEO Martin Gauss said in an interview at the company's Montreal-area assembly-site.

Canada's Bombardier agreed to sell Airbus a 50.01 percent stake in its flagship commercial jet for a token fee of one Canadian dollar, after sluggish sales and low production rates pushed the program well over budget. The Canadian company retains a minority stake in the program after the deal's closing in July.

Bombardier said in April it was starting to make progress after wrestling with delivery delays because of an engine hold-up and general challenges as workers learned to make the 110-to-130 seat jet more efficiently.

Investors closely watch figures on aircraft orders and deliveries to help them accurately estimate revenues since airlines make the bulk of payments when planes are delivered.

"The aircraft are all coming as expected," Gauss said. "Those were the starting issues. That's not the issue anymore."

Bombardier had previously forecast around 40 CSeries deliveries in 2018, up from 17 of the jets in 2017.

Airbus has said more recently it expects to double A220 deliveries from 2017.

Air Baltic has 50 firm orders for the jet as part of a strategy to move to a harmonized fleet and boost traffic and revenue by 2025.

Air Baltic expects to have 22 planes by the end of 2019, Gauss said.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Bombardier, Inc., Baltic Bridge SA
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 820 M
EBIT 2018 993 M
Net income 2018 196 M
Debt 2018 5 570 M
Yield 2018 0,04%
P/E ratio 2018 43,78
P/E ratio 2019 19,28
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 8 002 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
