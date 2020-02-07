Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus likely to acquire Bombardier's remaining stake in A220 passenger jet: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:58pm EST
The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse

Europe's Airbus SE is likely to acquire Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc's remaining stake in the A220 passenger jet program, two industry sources said.

A deal for Airbus to buy the 33.58% share in the program was widely expected after Bombardier said in January it was reviewing the stake in the joint venture. Barring surprises, a deal is expected next week ahead of both companies' earnings reports on Feb. 13, the sources added.

Airbus and Bombardier both declined to comment. The terms of a potential deal that would mark Bombardier's exit from commercial aviation were unclear.

Bombardier, which is weighing additional asset sales, faced a cash crunch in 2015 due to its high-stakes bet on the technologically advanced narrowbody.

Bombardier shares closed up 2.8%.

Montreal-based Bombardier ceded control of the program to Airbus in 2018 for a token C$1 as part of broader efforts to improve its finances. It retained a minority stake alongside the Canadian province of Quebec.

Bombardier had warned the program would require additional cash to ramp up production, and could be subject to a writedown, as it faces higher-than-expected costs in its rail division and more than $9 billion of debt.

Since Airbus took over the program, the A220 has seen a sharp pickup in sales to 658 orders as of Jan. 31. But it has not seen the cost declines expected from Airbus applying its greater purchasing power with suppliers, one of the sources said.

A deal would leave Airbus to shoulder additional investments required by the plane program.

"Airbus did not particularly want to do this at this time, but is presented with little choice if Bombardier is pulling back," the second source said.

Airbus, with a 50.6% stake in the program, delivered 48 A220 jets in 2019 and is ramping up production toward its maximum monthly capacity of 10 jets in Mirabel, Quebec, and four planes at a second line in Alabama by mid-decade.

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told Reuters in January the company was progressing toward its target of a double-digit percentage reduction in the A220's production costs.

Quebec, with a 16.36% stake in the A220 program, would not invest further. Rather, it is trying to protect the program's estimated 2,700 jobs, along with the province's $1 billion investment in the program, Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said on Monday.

"We put $1 billion in it and that's enough."

By Allison Lampert and Tim Hepher
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.16% 136.78 Real-time Quote.5.00%
BOMBARDIER INC. 2.80% 1.47 Delayed Quote.-25.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOMBARDIER INC.
05:58pAIRBUS LIKELY TO ACQUIRE BOMBARDIER' : sources
RE
05:45pBOMBARDIER : Airbus likely to acquire Bombardier's remaining stake in A220 passe..
RE
05:29pAirbus in Advanced Talks to Acquire Bombardier Stake in A220 Program -- 2nd U..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:06pIndustrials Down, But Not By Much, After Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
03:49pAirbus in Advanced Talks to Acquire Bombardier Stake in A220 Program -- Updat..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:03pAIRBUS : in Advanced Talks to Acquire Bombardier Stake in A220 Program
DJ
02/06Bombardier to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on F..
GL
02/06Mitsubishi postpones SpaceJet delivery again, books $4.5 billion special loss
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 904 M
EBIT 2019 539 M
Net income 2019 -335 M
Debt 2019 6 588 M
Yield 2019 0,32%
P/E ratio 2019 -6,84x
P/E ratio 2020 115x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 2 565 M
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1,47  $
Last Close Price 1,08  $
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Technology Officer
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.-25.91%2 252
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.92%131 470
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.76%122 052
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION5.75%64 863
RAYTHEON3.14%62 964
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.55%52 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group