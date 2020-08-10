Alstom: will analyse weak Bombardier results in Bombardier deal talks

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - French transport infrastructure
company Alstom said on Monday that it would take into
account Bombardier's weak results earlier this month
as it continues with its plans to buy Bombardier's rail
business.
Earlier this month, Canadian company Bombardier reported a
quarterly loss of $319 million.
"Alstom remains convinced of the strong strategic rationale
for the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation and is
confident in its ability to restore in the medium term the
profitability and commercial performance of the business,"
Alstom said in a statement.
"However, the quarterly announcement points to unexpected
and negative developments regarding Bombardier
Transportation....Alstom will take into account the consequences
of these operating and financial developments in forthcoming
discussions with Bombardier Inc, and will update the market as
required," added Alstom.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)