MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bombardier : Alstom reaches preliminary deal to buy Bombardier train unit - WSJ

02/16/2020 | 12:37pm EST

Alstom has reached a preliminary deal to buy Bombardier Inc's train business for more than $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Quebec pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement, which owns a 32.5% stake in Bombardier's train unit, has agreed to sell its stake to Alstom and buy a minority stake in the combined train company, the report added https://on.wsj.com/2wh5tMB.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -1.00% 48.6 Real-time Quote.15.08%
BOMBARDIER INC. -1.20% 1.65 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
