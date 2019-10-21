Bombardier Announces 5,900 Nautical Mile Range for the Global 5500 Aircraft, Unlocking New Destinations for Customers

The Global 5500 aircraft will fly 200 nautical miles farther than planned, offering the largest cabin, the smoothest ride, and further establishing its position as undisputed range leader in its segment

Additional capability provides more range or the flexibility to complete the same missions with additional payload and more fuel reserves

Superior safety due to built-in systems redundancy and robustness for which all Bombardier Global aircraft are renowned

Both the Global 5500 aircraft and Global 6500 aircraft recently received Transport Canada certification and the Global 6500 jet entered-into-service on September 30

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today a range increase for its latest Global 5500 business jet. The class-leading aircraft now boasts an unprecedented range of 5,900 nautical miles at Mach 0.85, connecting more destinations than any other business aircraft in its segment.

“We are thrilled to offer this extended range to our customers,” said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Aviation. “The rigour and innovation behind our Global 5500 aircraft design and test program have allowed us to deliver enhanced performance without compromise. Not only are we standing by our commitment of certifying and bringing to the market an exceptional aircraft on time, we are exceeding expectations along the way.”

With 700 nautical miles more at Mach 0.85 than its closest and smaller competitor, the Global 5500 aircraft can fly nonstop from Western Europe to the West Coast of the United States*, connecting more destinations and providing Bombardier’s signature smooth ride for exceptional passenger comfort. The additional capability provides more range or the flexibility to complete the same missions with additional payload and more fuel reserves. The 5,900-nautical-mile range will be a baseline feature on the Global 5500 aircraft for all existing and future customers. This enhanced performance will come at no additional cost to customers.

The Pearl 15 engine, the latest addition to Rolls-Royce’s exceptional business aviation engine portfolio, was custom-designed with the most innovative technology – including enhanced aerodynamics, blade cooling and advanced engine health monitoring systems – to power the Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft. With the purpose-built engines, advanced wing design and built-in systems redundancy and robustness for which Bombardier Global aircraft are renowned, the aircraft offer superior safety to its passengers. On any flight, short or long, the Global 5500 aircraft’s advanced wing design optimizes speed, range and control, ensuring an exceptionally smooth ride.

The Global 5500 business jet offers a unique blend of innovation, style and comfort. Meticulously designed and crafted with exquisite finishes and high-end craftsmanship, the Global 5500 aircraft features several state-of-the-art innovations, including the unique Nuage chaise, business aviation’s first and only lounge chair that converts into a flat surface for sleeping or banquet-style dining around the conference grouping table. Within the fluid lines of its exceptionally crafted architecture is a marvel of furniture engineering, meticulously designed to maximize comfort in flight.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

*Under certain operating conditions.