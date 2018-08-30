Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bombardier, Inc.    BBD.B   CA0977512007

BOMBARDIER, INC. (BBD.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bombardier Announces Retirement of Senior Vice President and General Counsel Daniel Desjardins and appointment of Alain Rondeau

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today announced that Daniel Desjardins will retire as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Bombardier Inc., effective December 31, 2018. Mr. Desjardins will be succeeded by Alain Rondeau, who has been appointed Senior Vice President, Legal Services, effective immediately. Over the next four months, Mr. Desjardins will focus on a smooth transition of responsibilities to Mr. Rondeau, who will replace him as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective January 1st 2019.

“Daniel is an extraordinary lawyer and a strong leader who has served the company exceptionally well for more than 20 years,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “I am extremely grateful for Daniel’s unwavering support and the wise counsel he has provided to me, our Board of Directors and our senior management team. Daniel played a critical role in executing many of the successful strategic transactions supporting the company’s turnaround, including the C Series partnership with Airbus and Investissement Québec, CDPQ’s investment in Bombardier Transportation and the sale of the Downsview property. He also spearheaded the legal efforts behind the company’s victory in the trade case initiated by Boeing against the C Series.”

Following his retirement, Mr. Desjardins will continue to serve as a special advisor to Alain Bellemare and assume the role of Chairman of Bombardier Transportation’s Board of Directors. In this role, he will work closely with Laurent Troger and his management team to accelerate key projects and strategic initiatives to drive sustainable growth and ensure the rail segment’s long-term competitiveness.

Mr. Rondeau, who has been working as a consultant for Bombardier for the past year, brings more than 30 years of high-level legal and aerospace experience. He served as Vice President, Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Pratt & Whitney Canada for 21 years, where he was responsible for leading a global team of more than 70 legal professionals. Before joining Pratt & Whitney, Alain Rondeau practiced corporate and commercial law with firm Byers Casgrain (now Dentons). He holds both civil LL.L. and common LL.B. law degrees from the University of Ottawa and completed a Senior Executive Program at the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business Administration.

“We are very excited to welcome Alain to the Bombardier team,” said Mr. Bellemare. “He is a proven leader with extensive experience in corporate governance, transactions, compliance and international trade matters. Alain’s strong global legal experience combined with his deep industry knowledge make him an excellent addition to Bombardier’s Senior Leadership Team as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

About Bombardier
With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Simon Letendre
Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 9481		Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 5727

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOMBARDIER, INC.
03:31pBombardier Announces Retirement of Senior Vice President and General Counsel ..
GL
01:10pBOMBARDIER : After a 10-year break ATCL brings market war to Entebbe
AQ
08/29BOMBARDIER : Tanzania`s Regional Air Services to add a Q100 in 4Q18
AQ
08/28BOMBARDIER : CIB Leasing Converts CRJ Series Order to Add Five 90-Seat Q400
AQ
08/28BOMBARDIER : Airworthiness Directives; Bombardier, Inc., Airplanes
AQ
08/28BOMBARDIER : appoints Danny Di Perna COO, Aerospace
AQ
08/28SPICEJET : operates Indias first biojet fuel flight
AQ
08/28BOMBARDIER : After more than 70 years, "Pickle Barrel Kelly" was back in
AQ
08/28BOMBARDIER : WWII bombardier returns to the skies
AQ
08/28BOMBARDIER : Spicejet first to operate biojet-fuel flight
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Bombardier reports 10-CRJ order converted to 5 Q400, 5 CRJ900 aircraft 
08/23Bombardier names new aerospace COO 
08/22COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT MARKET : Booming! 
08/21Bombardier wins TRAXX MS3 locomotives contract 
08/20Aircraft Market Remains Strong 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 820 M
EBIT 2018 993 M
Net income 2018 196 M
Debt 2018 5 602 M
Yield 2018 0,04%
P/E ratio 2018 45,87
P/E ratio 2019 20,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 8 254 M
Chart BOMBARDIER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Executive Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Engineer & VP-Product Development-Aerospace
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER, INC.45.54%8 254
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.43%107 613
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.02%92 366
GENERAL DYNAMICS-3.85%57 959
RAYTHEON6.51%57 072
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.12%52 308
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.