Bombardier : Award-winning Bombardier Global 7500 Makes Paris Air Show Debut and Continues to Garner Accolades with Best of the Best Honours from Robb Report Magazine

Industry-leading Global 7500 aircraft, the pinnacle of private jet travel, recognized as Business Jet of the Year in Robb Report's Best of the Best 2019

Bombardier's flagship Global 7500 aircraft to be on display at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, France, June 17-23, 2019

With its unrivaled cabin comfort, extra-long range capabilities and signature smooth ride, the Global 7500 aircraft has revolutionized the private jet industry

World's most delivered business jet of the last decade, the legendary segment-defining Challenger 350 aircraft, also saluted by Robb Report as the Best of the Best Super Mid-size Aircraft

Bombardier is thrilled to announce its industry-leading Global 7500 aircraft was named Best of the Best by Robb Report, a leading authority on luxury. The flagship Global 7500 aircraft, which Robb Report hailed as the Business Jet of the Year, will also make its debut at the 53rd International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, France, giving attendees at the event a chance to see the industry's largest and most luxurious business aircraft.

'We couldn't be happier that our flagship Global 7500 aircraft was recognized by Robb Report's Best of the Best as Business Jet of the Year,' said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Aviation. 'We're also excited that the impressive Global 7500 aircraft will be on display at the Paris Air Show. With its range, comfort and smooth ride, the Global 7500 aircraft is ideally suited to meet the needs of business jet customers throughout Europe, and we are delighted to debut its impressive attributes at this prestigious event.'

The multiple-award winning Global 7500 aircraft is the largest and longest-range business jet in the world, and features revolutionary industry-firsts from tip to tail. Like all aircraft in Bombardier's unparalleled product portfolio, both the Challenger 350 and Global 7500 jets offer the ultimate in design, performance and luxury, all with Bombardier's signature smooth ride.

'When it comes to the Global 7500 jet, there is simply no aircraft in the world like it, and it has established a category of its own. Bombardier offers the most exceptional business jets and customer experience in the world, and our continued worldwide recognition stands as proof,' said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. 'We are delighted that our exceptional Global 7500 business jet has been recognized for exactly what it is: the Best of the Best. This, and other impressive recognitions, are a testament to Bombardier's world-renowned portfolio of incomparable business aircraft.'

The world's largest and longest-range business jet

With its bespoke interior featuring the industry's most well-appointed full-size kitchen and four true living spaces, the Global 7500 aircraft provides the ultimate in-flight experience.

Setting the benchmark for the most exceptional cabin interior, the aircraft debuts the Nuage seat, meticulously designed for maximum comfort. With the first new seat architecture in business aviation in 30 years, the patented Nuage seat is a marvel of design and engineering, providing a perfect blend of comfort and control and featuring an all-new, ergonomically-perfected deep recline position - unavailable on any other business aircraft.

The recently unveiled Soleil lighting system is the industry's most advanced cabin lighting technology. Designed and developed exclusively for the Global 7500 aircraft, the innovative Soleil lighting system is aviation's first circadian rhythm-based cabin lighting technology fully integrated with the Flight Management System, and it introduces the revolutionary Dynamic Daylight Simulation feature, which can help combat jet lag.

The Global 7500 business aircraft has an impressive long-range capability of 7,700 nm (14,260 km) at M 0.85 with eight passengers, and will fly non-stop* from New York to Hong Kong, or Singapore to San Francisco, with a maximum operating speed of M 0.925.* The Global 7500 aircraft is the largest business jet with short-field performance and steep approach capabilities able to operate out of London City Airport, connecting to any city in the continental U.S., Africa or the Middle East*. Its long-range performance can go even further traveling eastward, reaching most major cities in Asia. Through these exceptional performance features and its superlative interior design, the Global 7500 aircraft delivers uncompromising value under any conditions, at any time - and without the need for tailwinds.

The Global 7500 aircraft is the winner of the 2019 Aviation Week Grand Laureate Award, the 2018 Red Dot Award for Product Design, and the 2019 International Yacht & Aviation Award for Seating Design.