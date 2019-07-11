Log in
Bombardier : Award-winning Challenger 350 Aircraft Reaches 300 Deliveries Faster than Any Other Medium or Large Jet in History

07/11/2019
  • With its stunning and sophisticated interior cabin, smooth ride and the lowest operating costs in its category, the Challenger 350 aircraft delivers an unrivalled private jet experience
  • Outpacing all other business jet competitors in 2018, Bombardier delivered 60 Challenger 350 aircraft last year, capturing 58 per cent of the super mid-size segment
  • The segment-defining Challenger 350 aircraft is also saluted as the 2019 Best of the Best super mid-size aircraft by Robb Report

Bombardier is proud to announce that its industry-leading Challenger 350 aircraft is the fastest business jet in history to reach 300 deliveries in the medium and large categories, achieving yet another significant milestone that further reinforces its leadership status. This landmark comes as the Challenger 350 jet was recently recognized by Robb Report Magazine as the Best of the Best super mid-size aircraft for the second consecutive year. Since 1988, Robb Report's Best of the Best awards spotlight products, services and destinations at the very pinnacle of their industries, defining the benchmark of quality. Not only have Bombardier business jets been recognized as trendsetters in the industry for over a decade, its Challenger 300 series received the honour seven times, making it one of the most distinguished business jet in its class.

'The delivery of the 300thChallenger 350 business jet in only five years after its entry-into-service represents another exciting milestone for Bombardier, and underscores the trust our customers place in this industry-leading aircraft,' said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. 'We are equally delighted that the Challenger 350 aircraft has been honored as Best of the Best by Robb Report. This prestigious recognition speaks to the worldwide acknowledgement that there is simply no aircraft like the Challenger 350 jet in its segment.'

The ultimate in design, performance and luxury, the Challenger 350 jet offers customers an unbeatable and outstanding value proposition with unmatched reliability and economics, unrivaled cabin comfort along with Bombardier's signature smooth ride.

Making a great aircraft even better, Bombardier recently announced an update on a series of enhancements to the Challenger 350 aircraft, further underscoring its leadership position in the super mid-size segment. New enhancements to the aircraft include available compact Head-up Display (HUD) and Enhanced Vision System (EVS), state-of-the-art cabin sound-proofing technology, and refined cockpit aesthetics. A performance improvement package also allows the aircraft to fly up to 1,500 NM farther out of short runways, complementing its steep approach certifications awarded by international regulatory bodies including EASA, FAA and TC.

Challenger aircraft are assembled at Bombardier Aviation's multifaceted facility in Montreal, Quebec. Thanks to a highly skilled local workforce, the site comprises of end-to-end assembly, completion, pre-flight and delivery activities for the Challenger 350 and Challenger 650 programs. In the last decade, the Challenger 300 series aircraft accounted for more deliveries than any other business jet platform in the industry. The Challenger 350 aircraft builds upon this remarkable legacy of leadership and continues to set the standard in the super mid-size segment.

Bombardier's best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft

As the only super mid-size aircraft that can fly full range at full fuel with full seat capacity, the Challenger 350 aircraft offers the luxury of having it all. With its signature smooth ride, exceptional cabin and the lowest operating costs in its class, the best-selling business aircraft of the last decade is in high demand on the charter market. The stylish and spacious cabin on the Challenger 350 business jet accommodates up to 10 passengers, features a fully-equipped galley, and unrestricted access to the baggage compartment at all flight levels, while recently enhanced sound-proofing technology further establishes the cabin as the quietest in its class.

The Challenger 350 jet boasts class-defining performance, a true seats full, tanks full range capability and can connect New York City to London.*

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

* Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 300, Challenger 350 and Challenger 650 are either unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 12:32:01 UTC
