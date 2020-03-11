Log in
BOMBARDIER INC.

BOMBARDIER INC.

(BBD.B)
Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare to step down

03/11/2020 | 11:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Alain Bellemare, President and CEO of Bombardier Inc

Canada's Bombardier Inc said late Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare would step down and be replaced by former company executive and Hydro-Quebec CEO Eric Martel.

Bellemare, who took over the top job at Bombardier in 2015, has steered the company through some of its biggest challenges, including a brush with bankruptcy due to its costly C Series jet program.

Under his watch, the company has narrowed its focus on making business jets, after offloading its stake in the A220 passenger jet program - formerly known as the C Series - to Airbus SE and selling the rail division to France's Alstom earlier this year.

"With the five-year turnaround plan nearing completion, the board, including Mr. Bellemare, unanimously concluded that it was the appropriate time for a new leader to take the helm of the corporation," Bombardier said in a statement.

Martel had worked with Bombardier for 13 years and was the president of its business aircraft unit before joining the hydropower producer as CEO in 2015.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Anil D'Silva)

By Rama Venkat
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -4.37% 85.7 Real-time Quote.-34.32%
ALSTOM -2.83% 41.61 Real-time Quote.-1.47%
BOMBARDIER INC. -2.35% 0.83 Delayed Quote.-55.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 721 M
EBIT 2020 542 M
Net income 2020 -369 M
Debt 2020 6 198 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,79x
P/E ratio 2021 -21,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 1 469 M
Chart BOMBARDIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bombardier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOMBARDIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,62  $
Last Close Price 0,60  $
Spread / Highest target 339%
Spread / Average Target 170%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Bellemare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Beaudoin Chairman
John Di Bert Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
François Caza Chief Technology Officer
Ernest Jeffrey Hutchinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOMBARDIER INC.-55.96%1 513
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.70%103 519
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-20.29%102 236
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-8.92%56 140
RAYTHEON-23.40%48 232
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.93%44 877
