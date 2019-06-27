Bombardier : Celebrates Canadian Innovation with its #WECREATE Campaign

Just in time for Canada Day, Bombardier is highlighting Canadian innovation by broadcasting its original #WECREATE video .

The video, which will be broadcast between June 27 and July 4 on Bombardier's social media channels, showcases various Canadian inventions that have changed the world and still have an impact on our daily lives, such as insulin, the light bulb, the zipper, or the telephone.

Bombardier's newest business jet, the Global 7500 aircraft, is undoubtedly a part of these Canadian advances and innovations. A recipient of multiple awards, including 'Business Jet of the Year' in Robb Report's Best of the Best 2019 and winner of the 2019 Aviation Week 'Grand Laureate Award,' the flagship Global 7500 aircraft isthe largest and longest-range business jet in the world, featuring revolutionary industry-firsts from tip to tail.

'Since its foundation, our country has been built with innovations. Through this campaign, Bombardier wishes to remind all Canadians how proud we can be of our collective heritage. This video also reminds us that innovation is part of Bombardier's DNA, its employees and its craftspeople,' said Oliver Marcil, Vice President, External Relations. 'The Global 7500 aircraftis the latest example. Designed and manufactured here in Canada, this business jet is the crown jewel of Canadian aviation technology. Without a doubt, it is the best business jet in the world and represents the future of Bombardier.'

In-service since December 2018, the Global 7500 business jet adds to Bombardier's diversified portfolio of aviation and rail products. Worldwide, these products move 500 million travelers safely every day.

Global 7500 aircraft

Through visionary design and superior performance, the Global 7500 aircraft redefines the business aircraft experience. With four distinct living spaces plus a dedicated crew rest area, it is unique among business jets in spaciousness, comfort and highly personalized design flexibility. Its leading-edge cabin entertainment system, coupled with lightning-fast connection speeds via Ka-band, allows passengers to stream high-definition content and enjoy a reliable entertainment experience.

The advanced wing design on the Global 7500 aircraft was conceived to optimize speed, range and control and ensure an exceptionally smooth ride. With its impressive and unsurpassed long-range capability of 7,700 NM (14,260 km) at M 0.85, it can fly eight passengers non-stop* from New York to Hong Kong, and Singapore to San Francisco.* A masterpiece of creative and thoughtful design, the Global 7500 aircraft's sophisticated styling and superior performance set the benchmark for the most exceptional business jet experience.