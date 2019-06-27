Log in
Bombardier : Celebrates Canadian Innovation with its #WECREATE Campaign

06/27/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Just in time for Canada Day, Bombardier is highlighting Canadian innovation by broadcasting its original #WECREATE video.

The video, which will be broadcast between June 27 and July 4 on Bombardier's social media channels, showcases various Canadian inventions that have changed the world and still have an impact on our daily lives, such as insulin, the light bulb, the zipper, or the telephone.

Bombardier's newest business jet, the Global 7500 aircraft, is undoubtedly a part of these Canadian advances and innovations. A recipient of multiple awards, including 'Business Jet of the Year' in Robb Report's Best of the Best 2019 and winner of the 2019 Aviation Week 'Grand Laureate Award,' the flagship Global 7500 aircraft isthe largest and longest-range business jet in the world, featuring revolutionary industry-firsts from tip to tail.

'Since its foundation, our country has been built with innovations. Through this campaign, Bombardier wishes to remind all Canadians how proud we can be of our collective heritage. This video also reminds us that innovation is part of Bombardier's DNA, its employees and its craftspeople,' said Oliver Marcil, Vice President, External Relations. 'The Global 7500 aircraftis the latest example. Designed and manufactured here in Canada, this business jet is the crown jewel of Canadian aviation technology. Without a doubt, it is the best business jet in the world and represents the future of Bombardier.'

In-service since December 2018, the Global 7500 business jet adds to Bombardier's diversified portfolio of aviation and rail products. Worldwide, these products move 500 million travelers safely every day.

Global 7500 aircraft
Through visionary design and superior performance, the Global 7500 aircraft redefines the business aircraft experience. With four distinct living spaces plus a dedicated crew rest area, it is unique among business jets in spaciousness, comfort and highly personalized design flexibility. Its leading-edge cabin entertainment system, coupled with lightning-fast connection speeds via Ka-band, allows passengers to stream high-definition content and enjoy a reliable entertainment experience.

The advanced wing design on the Global 7500 aircraft was conceived to optimize speed, range and control and ensure an exceptionally smooth ride. With its impressive and unsurpassed long-range capability of 7,700 NM (14,260 km) at M 0.85, it can fly eight passengers non-stop* from New York to Hong Kong, and Singapore to San Francisco.* A masterpiece of creative and thoughtful design, the Global 7500 aircraft's sophisticated styling and superior performance set the benchmark for the most exceptional business jet experience.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier and Global 7500 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

*Under certain operating conditions.

For Information

Simon Letendre
Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+ 514 924 4893

Raphael Rochette
Coordinator
Zone Franche
+ 514 923 9092
rrochette@zonefranche.ca

Mark Masluch
Director, Communications and Public Affairs
Bombardier Aviation
+ 514 855 7167

Disclaimer

Bombardier Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 13:44:06 UTC
About